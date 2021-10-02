MSU Homecoming Includes Oct. 8 Grand Opening for Bobcat Athletic Complex

BOZEMAN — For the past year, passersby on Kagy Boulevard could see a flurry of construction at Bobcat Stadium and glimpse the future of Montana State University Athletics. The construction at the north end zone has been for the new Bobcat Athletic Complex, a 40,000-square-foot-facility that will provide student-athletes with study spaces, locker rooms and team meeting rooms, as well as training, health and rehabilitation facilities. It will also house the football program, including offices for coaches and staff.