Stewart Backs Ally Censured for Misconduct

Republican Mayor Erin Stewart reportedly brushed-off an official censure of a Republican ally on the Board of Education who is running on Stewart’s Republican Party slate. On September 28th, in a bipartisan 8 to 1 vote, the Board of Education voted to censure Republican Board of Education Member Athena “Tina” Santana, after allegations were made by school employees that appear to indicate that Santana used her position to intimidate and strongarm school employees in an incident on July 12, 2021.