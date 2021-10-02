CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

Commodity Price Index Up 58% Since the November Election

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidgewood NJ, its my story and I am sticking to it , is Fed Chairman Jerome Powell going to stick with his story of “transitory inflation?”. The interest rate on the 10-year Treasuries have nudged up in recent days (to 1.54%), which is still historically very low, but the direction suggests inflation fears.

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.17 to $80.52 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose $1.26 to $83.65 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.38 a gallon. November heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.52 a gallon. November natural gas fell 22 cents to $5.35 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Global Food Prices Up 32 Percent Since September 2020

(NAFB) – Global food prices are 32.8 percent higher compared to September of last year, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reports. The Monthly Food Price index average 130 points in September 2021, up 1.2 percent from last month, also reaching a ten-year high. The increase was largely driven by higher prices of most cereals and vegetable oils. Dairy and sugar prices were also firmer, while the meat price sub-index remained stable.
Weekly Pricing Pulse: Soaring energy prices send commodities higher

Our Materials Price Index (MPI) increased 2.3% last week, reversing the recent pattern of declines. Price movement was mixed with six of the ten MPI sub-components up last week. This latest move means commodity prices stand 50% higher than this time last year. Soaring energy prices firmly halted the downward...
4 Commodity Stocks to Scoop Up at Correction Prices

Commodity stocks have witnessed a sharp correction in the recent past. China’s curb on steel production has been one of the catalysts for correction. Additionally, the Evergrande crisis caused some jitters in the commodity market. However, this correction seems like a good buying opportunity. In terms of returns in the...
Bitcoin Is Up 6.5 Billion Percent Since It Was First Priced In USD

Twelve years ago today, pseudonymous Bitcoin user NewLibertyStandard published what is likely the first pricing of Bitcoin in US Dollar terms. On his website of the same name, NewLibertyStandard went on to describe how they formulated their 2009 exchange rate:. “During 2009 my exchange rate was calculated by dividing $1.00...
Price breakout coming for agricultural commodities?

If you have been watching agricultural commodity trade for the past two months, prices overall have been relatively quiet, compared to the volatility seen earlier in the summer. But it is not just agricultural commodities that are trading in a holding pattern, the energy markets and some of the softs...
Weekly Pricing Pulse: Commodity prices decline on industrial metal weakness

Our Materials Price Index (MPI) fell another 0.4% last week, the eighth consecutive weekly drop. The decline was broad, with seven out of the ten MPI sub-components lower. This latest move means commodity prices have fallen 12.4% since the end of July. Industrial metals were the main contributor to the...
U.S. oil futures settle above $80 a barrel for the first time since 2014

Oil futures climbed on Monday, with U.S. prices settling above the $80 mark for the first time since late October 2014. Last week’s decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to raise oil output by the previously agreed upon 400,000 barrels per day each month "remains a significant tailwind for oil and the refined products right now," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research." That supply side news combined with mostly encouraging economic data suggest demand should remain healthy and keep the physical market in a deficit in the months ahead." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.17, or 1.5%, to settle at $80.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Reversing The American Economic Recovery

$1.2 trillion less in income, $3.7 trillion less in GDP, $4.5 trillion in new debt., 5.3 million fewer jobs, Jobs, stuck on stupid, taxes, Wealth Gap. Ridgewood NJ, millions of jobs that will be created by all the government spending , what the press and politicos are avoiding is the jobs massive tax increases will cost the economy?
Weekly commodity wrap-up

Supply chain issues, increasing consumer demand, surging energy and transportation costs, and labor shortages are causing higher consumer prices. Price tags are especially noticeable at grocery stores and restaurants, with animal products costing the most. According to the Labor Department, wholesale prices increased more than 8% between August 2020 and August 2021. Other countries are feeling the pinch too. Food in Russia increased about 2% from August to September this year, and Albanians are protesting in the streets due to expensive groceries. Inflation is also affecting the U.K., where acute shortages of natural gas are spiking prices. A bushel of corn for delivery in December traded at $5.30 on Friday afternoon. December wheat brought $7.33, while November beans fetched $12.43.
Debt Ceiling Deal Announced

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after a temporary truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default, while a dip in oil prices eased worries of higher inflation. Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell on Wednesday floated a plan to support an extension of...
Up, up, up. Gas prices keep rising across the country to highest levels since 2014

The price of regular unleaded gas rose two cents from a week ago to anaverage of $3.20, a level not seen since October 2014, according to the American Automobile Association. While that's a slight uptick in the short term, the average price at the pump to fill a typical vehicle is costing a traveler about $13 more than a year ago or roughly the price of a pizza.
Gas prices vindicate oil indexation: GECF

The Gas Exporting Countries' Forum says that long-term contracts with oil indexation would have spared buyers from today's unprecedented gas prices. As European spot prices for month-ahead delivery broke out above $1,000/'000 m³ September 28 for the first time ever, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum advised buyers to switch to long-term contracts.
New Batch of Stimulus Checks Going Out This Week – Here is Who Gets It and What to Know

There is a new batch of stimulus money going out this week that will put billions of dollars in people’s accounts. Find out who gets it and what you should know. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
Former Fed President: Government Snooping on Bank Transactions Over $600 a “Massive Search Without a Search Warrant” – Jon Miltimore

A proposal from the Biden Administration that would require banks to monitor personal accounts and report all financial transactions over $600 to the IRS is under fire. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the proposal on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” calling the collection of financial information “routine” after some in the banking community criticized it as an unprecedented invasion of privacy.
