RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program) of Etowah and Cherokee County has offered FREE income tax preparation and filing for over 30 years. We are now expanding this service into DeKalb County! We appreciate being able to provide this service to our community and our volunteers truly enjoy preparing taxes for their clients. However, we are at a point where we need some new tax volunteers - and this is the perfect time for you to give it a try!

DEKALB COUNTY, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO