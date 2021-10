Many darts have been hurled at Benton Harbor over the years, but a dart hurled three weeks ago in Madison, Wis., might bring it notoriety of the positive sort. The public radio comedy-quiz show “Whad’Ya Know” has designated Benton Harbor as its “Town of the Week” for the live program airing Saturday. The selection came randomly when an audience member tossed a dart at a disjointed U.S. map.