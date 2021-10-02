CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

How Much Does Social Security Really Cover in Retirement?

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Americans can’t wait to start getting Social Security checks so they won’t have to rely on working to provide income. But if you are hoping government retirement benefits will fund a secure future, you’re likely to be disappointed. While Social Security is going to be a useful source of...

KXLY

Could Social Security Recipients Score Another Stimulus Check?

Back in March, many people enjoyed a $1,400 stimulus check thanks to the American Rescue Plan. But at this point, the likelihood of there being a fourth stimulus check in the near term is low. That’s because the economy has improved tremendously over the past six months, and right now, it’s harder to make the case for widespread aid.
Social Security Checks Will Be Much Bigger in 2022: Latest Updates

In 2022, Social Security retired folks will probably get a Social Security typical cost for basic items change (COLA) equivalent to 6% to 6.1% of their advantages, as per the Senior Citizens League. This is the greatest advantage expansion in many years and will leave the normal retired person with about $93.20 more in their month to month checks.
2022 Social Security Checks Could Get a Major Increase

Social Security recipients could see a major uptick in the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2022. The country sees an increase in the price of commodities, including gasoline and cars, reports Yahoo! Finance. Cost of living increase could be large in 2022. CNBC reported that the adjustment could be as high...
Ask Rusty – If I Die, What Happens to the Social Security Taxes I Paid?

Dear Rusty: I have heard that when my wife and I pass, the government keeps all we have paid into social security. Is this correct? Signed: Curious Senior. Dear Curious: The Social Security taxes paid while you and your wife were working weren’t deposited into a personal account for each of you; rather they were used to pay benefits to those collecting Social Security at the time. That’s the way the program has worked since enacted in 1935 and the way it still works today. The money you contributed has already been used to pay benefits to others. However, hopefully you and your wife will live to claim your own benefits, and what you get when you claim will be based upon your earnings record over your entire lifetime (up to earnings you paid Social Security FICA payroll taxes on). Those historical earnings are adjusted for inflation and your lifetime average monthly earnings amount is determined, from which your base benefit is calculated. Just as you and your wife helped pay for those getting SS benefits while you were working and paying into Social Security, those now working and paying into the program will help pay benefits to you and your wife.
Are You on Track for the $3,895 Max Social Security Benefit?

Only a small percentage of Americans gets the maximum benefit. Whether you're on track depends on your income. Your age when you claim benefits also matters. Social Security's maximum benefit in 2021 is a generous $3,895 per month. Receiving a whopping $46,740 in monthly retirement benefits would be a dream come true for many people as this money, when combined with savings, could easily provide a comfortable lifestyle.
Is Social Security Failing Our Nation's Seniors?

A majority of current and future retirees will lean on Social Security income to make ends meet. The value of a Social Security dollar isn't what it once was. Taxation threatens to reduce the take-home potential for beneficiaries. Whether you're already retired or plan to retire at some point in...
