The Cambridge VA clinic is administering flu vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 2146 Southgate Parkway. Veterans can remain in their vehicle, or utilize a walk-up process. Veterans need to wear masks and have clothing that will allow the upper arms to be bare for the injection. A walk-up flu clinic will also be available from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays through Nov. 30. For more information call 740-432-1963.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO