Slight Chance Of Showers & Isolated Thunder Today -Bill Graul

Saturday’s Forecast High: 78F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 61F…. More clouds than sun today, with slightly cooler highs in the 75-80F range… but this is still well above our average high of 69F for October 2nd. There will be a slight chance of showers and isolated thunder today as a disturbance continues to slowly spin east across the region. The rain chances are low during the big Maple Leaf parade in La Crosse, but I’d still have the umbrella handy just in case.