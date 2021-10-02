Saunders announces retirement after 46 years of public service

STATEHOUSE — State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) announced he will retire in 2022 after fulfilling his current term as state representative for House District 54. “After 25 years of serving Henry, Rush and Wayne counties as state representative, I’ve decided to turn the page on this incredible chapter of my life,” Saunders said. “While I’ll miss the hustle of the Statehouse, my place has always been here at home with the people I serve. I’m excited to be able to spend more time with my family and friends. I’m honored by the trust the people of House District 54 have continually placed in me over the years.”