CHICAGO — Ending a five match unbeaten streak for Carthage, the men's soccer team fell 4-0 to North Park on Wednesday night at the Holmgren Athletic Complex. Nearly eight minutes into the game, the Vikings (7-3, 2-0 CCIW) scored to take a 1-0 lead. However, the Firebirds (6-2-2, 0-1-1 CCIW) seemed to quickly respond after a long throw-in before the goal was negated on a penalty. North Park would score midway through the first half, before adding two early in the second to go on to win 4-0. Carthage returns home this weekend to host North Central on Saturday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO