McDONOUGH — Joeann Compton recently retired from Henry County Parks and Recreation after serving as a tennis coach and mentor for county athletes for more than 35 years. Compton dedicated her time with Henry County to promoting tennis programs in the community. She actively worked to recruit children and adults by sparking their interest in tennis with the Jac Roth Free Tennis Clinic. She engaged with community members, sought the endorsements of officials, and solicited sponsorships from local organizations. Some of her students have gone on to play in collegiate and professional tennis programs.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO