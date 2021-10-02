CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Mitigating extreme heat on the job isn’t enough to protect workers

By Lynée Turek-Hankins, Katharine Mach
Fast Company
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer of 2021 was devilishly hot across much of the U.S. Just five minutes in an attic guest room with no air-conditioning could be enough to leave a person drenched in sweat and lightheaded, as one of us discovered during a heat wave in Washington State. It’s the kind of heat in which it’s impossible to move, to think, to do anything.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL

Wine grapes at risk due to wildfires and extreme heat

There are growing concerns among the wine community over the climate change impacts on wine grapes. Wine grapes are a particularly sensitive crop when it comes to temperature variations. They really are a Goldilocks type of crop...conditions have to be just right for them to flourish. Premium wine grapes can...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

A major federal response to occupational extreme heat is here at last

The summer of 2021 was devilishly hot across much of the U.S. Just five minutes in an attic guest room with no air conditioning could be enough to leave a person drenched in sweat and lightheaded, as one of us discovered during a heat wave in Washington state. It’s the kind of heat where it’s impossible to move, to think, to do anything. In parts of the U.S., people work in heat and then go home to heat all summer long. Research shows that chronic heat exposure is a growing threat to health and productivity, yet it’s often overlooked by employers. A...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Illness#Hazmat Suits#Heat Wave#Productivity
The Verge

Exposure to extreme heat grew drastically in the world’s cities

Exposure to dangerous levels of heat and humidity in cities across the world has exploded over the past three decades, according to new research. In a study of more than 13,000 cities, the number of people exposed to extremely hot and humid days in a given year (measured in “person-days”) tripled between 1983 and 2016.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Soaring Heat Is Killing America’s Farm Workers

On June 26, the temperatures south of Portland, Oregon, approached 105 degrees Fahrenheit (40.6 degrees Celsius). That didn’t stop Sebastian Francisco Perez, a Guatemalan farm worker, from going to work moving irrigation lines at a nursery. At some point, as the scorching afternoon dragged on, he collapsed and died. When Occupational Safety and Health officials turned up to write a preliminary report on the incident, they were concise with their description: “Heat.”Perez was one of at least 384 workers who died of heat-related causes in the U.S. over the past 10 years, according to a recent report by NPR and Columbia Journalism Investigations. Despite new protective measures just announced by President Joe Biden’s administration, the next decade is shaping up to be worse. With higher temperatures and longer heat waves already threatening outdoor workers, few employers or regulators have taken adequate steps to protect them. Even under normal circumstances, there are no shortages of risks on the farm. Machinery, animals and chemicals all present potential hazards. Weather adds to these dangers, especially during planting and harvest, when the work simply can’t stop, and farm workers (often paid by the piece) typically don’t want to. Floods, lightning and high winds are constant threats. But in the U.S., at least, heat remains the leading cause of weather-related injury and death.According to one study, farm workers are 35 times more likely to die of heat-related illnesses than those in other occupations. The strenuous nature of the work is one reason. But so, too, is the nature of the workforce. Of the more than 1 million crop workers in the U.S., three-quarters are foreign-born and only about half are documented. With limited legal standing, these workers are reluctant to report injuries and vulnerable to exploitation. Only a handful of states have permanent heat regulations for outdoor workers. The need for change is urgent. Currently, the average American farm worker is exposed to 21 unsafe working days due to extreme heat each year. If global temperatures rise by 2 degrees Celsius — the goal established by the Paris climate agreement — those workers will face 39 days of extreme heat. According to a new study from the Union of Concerned Scientists, the number of days that feel like they exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit could more than double by midcentury. For many workers, it will be even worse. Imperial County, California, a major agricultural region, could see heat-indexed extremes topping 115 degrees, a level that U.S regulators label “high risk” for illness.The human costs of this warming became all too evident this past summer. The heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest in June led to some 600 excess deaths, according to one analysis, including Sebastian Perez. Less certain, but no less real, were the financial losses imposed on workers and businesses. By one estimate, a collective $55 billion in outdoor workers’ earnings could be at risk annually in the U.S. by midcentury due to extreme heat. If farm workers are idle, the food supply chain will need to adjust, most likely with higher prices.Regulation could help forestall the worst. Perez’s death was one factor inspiring Oregon to issue emergency heat-related rules for outdoor workers this summer. The new regulations mandated shaded breaks, access to adequate drinking water, training to recognize heat illness and similar measures. Other states — especially those that employ lots of farm workers — should do the same. Promisingly, Biden’s initiative should lay the groundwork for a long-overdue federal heat standard, even though the process will likely take years. Any of these steps would be a benefit to workers. But they shouldn’t obscure the bigger picture. Without meaningful action to curb heat-trapping carbon emissions, temperatures will continue to rise inexorably. In recent years, farmers and other contributors to the food supply chain have become far more vocal about the need to adapt their practices to a changing climate, or face lower yields and profits. So far, policy makers haven’t done much in response.In that sense, at least, tragic figures like Sebastian Perez are a harbinger of worse days to come. Failure to act won’t make these problem go away. Instead, they’ll just grow hotter.
PORTLAND, OR
Medscape News

Extreme Heat: Study Reveals Worsening Impact on Big Cities

The combined effects of population growth and rising temperatures have greatly increased how often people experience deadly temperatures in developing cities over the past 40 years. What to know:. People in big cities today are exposed to potentially deadly temperatures three times more often than in the 1980s, according to...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
earth.com

Extreme heat stress will impact millions in the Brazilian Amazon

Today, the world’s largest rainforest, the Amazon forest, is facing threats due to large-scale deforestation and biodiversity loss. Earlier research in the field of climate change has established the necessity to preserve tropical forests, as they absorb carbon and reduce CO2 levels in the atmosphere. Recent studies illustrate that deforestation of tropical forests can also increase extreme heat and decrease regional rainfall, thus influencing the local climate.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Extreme heat caused by urbanization, global warming threatening cities: study

Rapid population growth and global warming are increasing exposure to extreme heat in cities, aggravating health problems and making moving to urban areas less beneficial for the world's poor, according to a study released Monday. The rise is affecting nearly a quarter of the world's population, said the report published in the "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences." In recent decades, hundreds of millions of people have moved from rural areas to cities where temperatures are generally higher because of surfaces such as asphalt which trap heat and a lack of vegetation. Scientists studied the maximum daily heat and humidity in more than 13,000 cities from 1983 to 2016.
ENVIRONMENT
californiaagnet.com

Protecting Workers from Wildfire Smoke

CA Department of Public Health Occupational Health Branch — In 2020, California had five of the largest wildfires in state history during that one year alone. This year, the Dixie fire continues to burn and is now the largest single wildfire in state history. Poor air quality due to wildfire smoke may persist for months and spread to neighboring counties and states. Smoke is made up of a mixture of gases and fine particles that can cause a range of health problems. These respiratory irritants can cause coughing, wheezing, and difficulty breathing; they can also cause aggravation of pre-existing medical conditions and increased risk of premature death.
ECONOMY
YubaNet

Researchers reveal the growing threat extreme heat poses to urban populations

Between global warming and the urban heat island effect, many of the world’s cities are heating up. In fact, extreme heat already affects almost two billion urban residents worldwide, according to a new study led by former UC Santa Barbara graduate student Cascade Tuholske(link is external). The paper, published in...
ENVIRONMENT
Futurity

Extreme heat affects 2 billion people living in cities

Extreme heat already affects almost two billion urban residents around the world, according to a new study. The new research is the first to examine in fine detail global trends in extreme heat exposure across urban areas. The study spanned more than 13,000 settlements over nearly three and a half decades.
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

These AI-powered dumpsters will help cities treat waste like a utility

In Miami, smart cameras pointed at city dumpsters will take pictures multiple times a day, analyzing not only how quickly those dumpsters fill with waste, but also what types of refuse is being thrown in them. The idea is to meter waste use just like water or electricity or any other utility. In doing so, the city and the company behind the technology say this could improve recycling rates, reduce the carbon emissions associated with trash-hauling trucks, and save the city money on its waste management services.
TECHNOLOGY
Occupational Health Safety

Study Finds More than One-Half of Workers Exposed to Noise do not Use Hearing Protection While on the Job

Non-use was highest among women, young workers and current smokers. A new NIOSH study estimates that more than one-half of noise-exposed workers did not use hearing protection “always” or “usually” when exposed to hazardous occupational noise. A Hearing protection device (HPD) non-use was only measured in workers who reported exposure to noise on the job. The study was published online October 1, 2021 in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine. Around 22 million people in the U.S. are exposed to hazardous noise at work each year. Researchers found female workers, young workers (aged 18-25) and current smokers had a significantly higher prevalence of HPD non-use.
AGRICULTURE
EatThis

7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

"Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy