How Fear and Family Values Led to the Biggest Hit in Netflix’s History
This article contains spoilers for Squid Game. A giant, illuminated piggy bank filled with millions in cash hovers over Squid Game, the bloody South Korean survival drama that is on track to become Netflix’s biggest show ever. The series follows debt-riddled protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung -jae) who, along with 455 others, enters a mysterious fight-to-the-death competition for a grand total of 45.6 billion won (35.7 million dollars). Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk calls it point-blank “an allegory or fable about modern capitalist society,” and that critique has evidently been resonating with viewers in Korea and elsewhere; Netflix’s Ted Sarandos said this week that the show will “definitely” be the streamer’s biggest worldwide hit not in English, and that there’s a “very good chance” it will be its biggest original hit, period.slate.com
Comments / 0