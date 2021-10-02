CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Carr Blasts Chargers Fans for Not Showing up to Games: ‘It Was Always Looked at as Another Home Game’

By David Esser
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 9 days ago
Derek Carr is off to a red hot start this season. Not only have the Las Vegas Raiders cruised to a 3-0 start, but Carr is firmly inserting himself into the MVP conversation. He leads the league in total passing yards with 1,203 and has the most completions of 20-plus yards (21). Carr’s passer rating also sits just north of 100, and his excellence is viewed as the primary reason Las Vegas has jumped out to a strong start.

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it's happening in the world of sports, then we're on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you'll find anywhere online.

