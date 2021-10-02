Derek Carr Blasts Chargers Fans for Not Showing up to Games: ‘It Was Always Looked at as Another Home Game’
Derek Carr is off to a red hot start this season. Not only have the Las Vegas Raiders cruised to a 3-0 start, but Carr is firmly inserting himself into the MVP conversation. He leads the league in total passing yards with 1,203 and has the most completions of 20-plus yards (21). Carr’s passer rating also sits just north of 100, and his excellence is viewed as the primary reason Las Vegas has jumped out to a strong start.www.sportscasting.com
