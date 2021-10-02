Derek Carr Blasts Chargers Fans for Not Showing up to Games: ‘It Was Always Looked at as Another Home Game’

The, um, Los Angeles Chargers beat the, um, Las Vegas Raiders last night, 28-14. Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was the recipient of what could have been a critical unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he went ballistic over a holding no-call. But the thrill of victory must have sapped some of the anger out of Bosa before his post-game presser, because, frankly, while the anti-ref language he used makes this look like an all-out tirade, Bosa's demeanor is the equivalent of a 38-year-old beach bum waking up at 11:00 a.m. and being informed that the waves that morning are just average.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO