Greenwich, CT

The Dish: Greenwich's David Ogilvy honored posthumously for work in historic preservation

By Susie Costaregni
Register Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScene… The Greenwich Historical Society held its David Ogilvy Presentation Award & 90th Annual Meeting at the Belle Haven Club on Thursday. The event posthumously honored Greenwich resident David Ogilvy, the former president and owner of David Ogilvy & Associates and a leading force in the town’s real estate industry for over 40 years. The historical society’s first-ever David Ogilvy Preservation Award to his wife, Anne, and his family to recognize his contributions to historic preservation in Greenwich. The recipients of this year’s Landmark Recognition Program were also honored. The properties included Mary Tyler Moore’s fieldstone home on Dingletown Road where she lived with her husband, Dr. S. Robert Levine, until her death in 2017; Innis Arden Cottage at Greenwich Point, which was designed by pioneer female architect K. C. Budd; the Greenwich YWCA’s mid-century modernist building on East Putnam Avenue; and a spectacular Tudor dwelling in Rock Ridge. For more info on the event, go to www.greenwichhistory.org.

www.registercitizen.com

