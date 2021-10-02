Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s another Saturday morning and this one comes with some very special visitors to Athens. But enough about all the recruits on campus today... we also have the folks from the Worldwide Leader who will be bringing you ESPN’s College Gameday from both the Myers Quad and Sanford Stadium. Kirby has asked that our fans be elite today (I’ll save you the acronym) as the #8 Arkansas Razorbacks roll in to take on our #2 Georgia Bulldogs. Now I know Kirby was referring to the noon kickoff and getting fans in the stadium early and loud, but I like to think he was referring to those of us cheering from home as well. That’s why I came home yesterday, went to sleep at 5 p.m. and woke up at 9 p.m. to throw two substantial pork butts on the smoker. I’ve been up all night tending to them and if that isn’t elite, I don’t know what is. At any rate, let’s get on with things... beginning with a little musical accompaniment: