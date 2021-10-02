CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

YouTube Gold: Dr J, Bird And Magic On The ‘96 Bulls

By JD King
dukebasketballreport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a great piece of video from the 1996 NBA playoffs when the Chicago Bulls faced the Seattle SuperSonics in the finals. Bob Costas is speakng to Julius Erving, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird at the half of a game where Seattle is apparently crushing the Bulls and asks each of them their opinion about the greatness of the Bulls. Interestingly, all of them give some variation of the same answer: they’re a great team but we were too big for them.

www.dukebasketballreport.com

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Parish
Person
Moses Malone
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Bob Costas
Person
James Worthy
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Julius Erving
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Supersonics#Speakng#Sixers#Lakers
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s off-the-court life was a big topic of discussion for sports fans during the legendary NBA star’s playing days. At his peak, the Chicago Bulls star was arguably the most-popular athlete in the world. Everyone wanted to know everything about the six-time NBA Finals champion. The legendary NBA star...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Youtube
ClutchPoints

Knicks legend Charles Oakley makes bold prediction on Nets-Kyrie Irving saga

The Brooklyn Nets are seen by many as the favorites to win the title, but the latest Kyrie Irving drama has been hurting their championship shine before the season begins. However, New York Knicks icon Charles Oakley thinks he might not even matter. The legendary defender voiced out exactly that to TMZ as he shared his thoughts about Kyrie and the Nets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
Fox News

LeBron James applauds Colin Kaepernick after 49ers' loss to Packers

LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy