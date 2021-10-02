YouTube Gold: Dr J, Bird And Magic On The ‘96 Bulls
Here’s a great piece of video from the 1996 NBA playoffs when the Chicago Bulls faced the Seattle SuperSonics in the finals. Bob Costas is speakng to Julius Erving, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird at the half of a game where Seattle is apparently crushing the Bulls and asks each of them their opinion about the greatness of the Bulls. Interestingly, all of them give some variation of the same answer: they’re a great team but we were too big for them.www.dukebasketballreport.com
Comments / 5