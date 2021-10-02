CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Goal-line stand became difference in Bengals vs. Jaguars

By John Acree
Cincy Jungle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings weren’t looking good for the home team. The Jacksonville Jaguars were off to a 14-0 first-half lead over the Cincinnati Bengals, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence had just connected with Laviska Shenault, Jr. for a 52-yard gain. The Jaguars were in business at the Bengals’ 10-yard line, with only two minutes to play before halftime.

www.cincyjungle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
FanSided

Most interceptions by rookie QB in NFL history

With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggling with turnovers in 2021, could he reach the record?. Lawrence would be in good company if he broke said record, as it’s held by none other than Peyton Manning. Through the first three weeks of the season, Lawrence has had at least two...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Kicker Getting Booed For His Terrible Performance

The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing very well on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars are leading the Arizona Cardinals, 19-17, on Sunday. Jacksonville’s kicker is not having a good game, though. Josh Lambo, the Jaguars’ 30-year-old kicker, has missed two extra points on the day. He’s reportedly getting booed by the home...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Trevor Lawrence
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: Studs and duds from disastrous loss vs Bengals

For the second consecutive week, the Jacksonville Jaguars were close to winning a football game in 2021. And once again, they couldn’t close the deal. The Jags had a chance to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football but their offense couldn’t score in their last possession and the defense wasn’t able to stop Cincy’s offense from marching down the field and making the winning field goal.
NFL
NBC News

Video of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in Ohio bar is 'inexcusable,' team owner says

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan ripped his own coach Tuesday, calling video of his sideline leader and a woman dancing with him "inexcusable" conduct. Urban Meyer, who is winless through four games as rookie head coach of the NFL franchise, has been forced to apologize for a video that emerged over the weekend of him at an Ohio bar with a woman who isn't his wife dancing closely to him.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Jaguars vs Bengals TNF Betting Trends

(Line: -7.5, O/U: 46) Among the relevant trends here, the Jaguars are 19-30-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$1,400 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Jacksonville posted subpar ATS marks when playing on the road (10-14-1 ... minus-$540) and serving as the betting underdog (15-21-2 ... minus-$810). However, for the month of September, dating back to 2018, the Jaguars have yielded solid ATS marks with overall record (8-6 ... $140), playing on the road (4-1 ... $290), facing AFC competition (7-5 ... $150) and representing the betting underdog (6-3 ... $270). After three weeks of 2021 play, the Jaguars offense ranks among the bottom 15 in four major categories: 18th in rushing offense (103.3 yards per game), 23rd in total offense (averaging 315.0 yards), 27th in passing offense (211.7 yards per game) and 27th in scoring (averaging 17.7 points per week).
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Cincinnati Bengals
USA Today

Jaguars vs. Bengals live stream, time, viewing info for TNF

Coming off a big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to move to 3-1 for the first time in years during Thursday’s primetime game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. To do so, the Bengals will have to survive a short turnaround and without one of their...
NFL
chatsports.com

Jaguars vs. Bengals Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings

Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season is set to begin with a Thursday night matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars. This is a great way to start the week for Jaguars and Bengals fans—and those who want to see the past two No. 1 overall picks face off—but many fans won't consider it a huge draw.
NFL
The Ledger

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals on TV, live stream

The Jacksonville Jaguars are still hunting their first win since Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. They looked like they might pull an upset against the Arizona Cardinals, but a second-quarter lead proved short-lived. Coach Urban Meyer leads the 0-3 Jags on a short week to face the Cincinnati...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Flashback: 3 memorable moments vs. Jaguars

When the Jaguars came into the NFL in 1995, they were put into the AFC Central division, so twice a season they played the Steelers, Browns, Oilers, & Cincinnati Bengals. In ’96, the Ravens were also added to the division. In 2002 after the Texans were added, the NFL expanded...
NFL
Bengals.com

Bengals Weekly | Week 4 Vs. The Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 of the 2021 regular season. Here's everything you need to know, including features about the Ring of Honor, in this episode of Bengals Weekly.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Jaguars vs. Bengals Thursday Night Football open thread

In nature, a battle between a Bengal tiger and jaguar probably ends in a Bengal victory 9 times out of 10. It’d be an epic battle nonetheless, one between two of the great and most graceful predators in the natural world. By contrast, what’s about to happen on the football...
NFL
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals: Madden simulation vs. Jaguars in Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) for their only primetime game of the 2021 season. This could change, of course, but for now, Thursday night will be the only time we’ll see the Bengals play under the bright lights of primetime. Fortunately, it’s a very winnable game...
NFL
USA Today

Bengals are biggest favorites vs. Jaguars they've been since 2017

The Cincinnati Bengals are huge favorites going into Thursday night’s primetime against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Those Bengals are 7.5-point favorites for their homestand against the Jacksonville Jaguars, via Tipico Sportsbook. The term huge might seem like an exaggeration here. Home teams usually get a three-point cushion and the rudderless Jaguars...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

NFL Week 4: Bengals vs. Jaguars first half

The Cincinnati Bengals’ lone primetime game takes place tonight in the Queen City, as the Jacksonville Jaguars have invaded Paul Brown Stadium in search of their first win of the Urban Meyer era. The Bengals are looking to win their third game already this season after not hitting that mark until Week 15 of the 2020 season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Grade the Bengals’ performance vs. Jaguars

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a 3-1 start to the season following a 24-21 second half comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. The Bengals didn’t get off to a great start as they struggled to move the ball on offense, and the defense wasn’t playing up to the level we had seen through the first 3 weeks.
NFL
Jaguars.com

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Week 4- Jaguars vs. Bengals

We've got you covered on how to follow as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 4. Thursday's game marks the second consecutive game for the Jaguars that No. 1 overall picks will be starting at quarterback as QB Trevor Lawrence (2021 No. 1 selection) and Bengals QB Joe Burrow (2020 No. 1 selection) are both slated to lead their respective teams.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy