Goal-line stand became difference in Bengals vs. Jaguars

(Line: -7.5, O/U: 46) Among the relevant trends here, the Jaguars are 19-30-2 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$1,400 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Jacksonville posted subpar ATS marks when playing on the road (10-14-1 ... minus-$540) and serving as the betting underdog (15-21-2 ... minus-$810). However, for the month of September, dating back to 2018, the Jaguars have yielded solid ATS marks with overall record (8-6 ... $140), playing on the road (4-1 ... $290), facing AFC competition (7-5 ... $150) and representing the betting underdog (6-3 ... $270). After three weeks of 2021 play, the Jaguars offense ranks among the bottom 15 in four major categories: 18th in rushing offense (103.3 yards per game), 23rd in total offense (averaging 315.0 yards), 27th in passing offense (211.7 yards per game) and 27th in scoring (averaging 17.7 points per week).

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO