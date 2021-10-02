Our View: More help for tackling substance abuse
Thumbs up to a nearly $600,000 five-year grant from the federal Drug-Free Communities Support Program going to a local anti-drug coalition. Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates is a group of representatives from area schools, health-care organizations, law enforcement agencies and others seeking to address youth substance use in the area. The grant will be used in part to hire a coordinator dedicated to advancing coalition initiatives.
