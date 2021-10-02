CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Our View: More help for tackling substance abuse

The Free Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThumbs up to a nearly $600,000 five-year grant from the federal Drug-Free Communities Support Program going to a local anti-drug coalition. Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates is a group of representatives from area schools, health-care organizations, law enforcement agencies and others seeking to address youth substance use in the area. The grant will be used in part to hire a coordinator dedicated to advancing coalition initiatives.

www.mankatofreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Monroe Evening News

Funding secured for people struggling with substance abuse

State Rep. Joe Bellino, R-Monroe, announced he has secured funding in the state budget to help Michiganders struggling with substance abuse disorders. The state budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 was finalized by the Legislature this week. It includes a $1.5 million investment to create a pilot program giving residents struggling with substance abuse disorders access to a new treatment app.
MONROE, MI
KFOX 14

Where can I get help for mental health or substance abuse issues?

El Paso, Texas — September has been National Recovery Month, while National Mental Health Awareness Week starts on Sunday, so I decided to use the post to focus on where Borderland residents can find help dealing with substance abuse, recovery from it and other mental health issues, which are all closely related.
EL PASO, TX
Taos News

Community leaders meet to discuss substance abuse

It's no secret that Taos is in need of an overhaul of its substance abuse recovery services. According to the New Mexico Department of Health, early numbers indicate a greater than 129-percent increase in fentanyl overdoses from 2019 to 2020. From 2018 to 2019, the DOH saw a 93-percent increase.
TAOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Minnesota State
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Telehealth Proving to be Effective in Cases of Substance Abuse

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Substance abuse has always been a concern in Wyoming, but after the COVID-19 pandemic, many recovery centers started seeing an increase in people coming to them for help. “With people experiencing job loss, limited access to health care support... it’s had a negative impact,...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wicked Local

Opinion column: Substance abuse, domestic violence impact seniors

October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Raising awareness to prevent substance use disorder and domestic violence is crucial as numbers are on the rise. Both can drastically alter a household and threaten the health, safety and well-being of everyone in the home. When parents...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
ormondbeachobserver.com

Breaking barriers in substance abuse: Ormond resident starts foundation for addiction education

Ormond Beach resident Barry Tishler knows firsthand that substance abuse recovery is not always a linear journey. But, fighting back against the stigma surrounding the illness? That's equally as challenging. It's why he created his nonprofit, the Addiction Education Foundation, whose mission is to provide public and private organizations with...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse#Volunteers#Central Minnesota#Minnesotans
Beaumont Enterprise

COVID-19's Dramatic Impact on Substance Abuse

(BPT) - It may come as very little surprise, but the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred a dramatic increase in demand for substance abuse and mental health care. The pandemic has generated a significant impact to the collective mental health of the U.S.:. The pandemic sparked an increase in substance use...
MENTAL HEALTH
Observer-Reporter

Local organizations receive funding for substance abuse

Four entities that serve residents of Fayette, Greene or Washington counties received grant funding through the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs to help those struggling with substance use disorder. “Two key components of an individual’s sustained recovery are access to recovery support services and steady, reliable employment. These...
WASHINGTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Capital Journal

Every month should be Substance Abuse Prevention Month

For a decade, October has been recognized as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month. We’ve all seen news stories reporting issues related to substance abuse and asked questions like, “How could somebody do that to themselves?” The question we need to be asking is, “How can I prevent somebody I know from becoming addicted?”
HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany wins $1M to research HIV and substance abuse prevention in students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, UAlbany announced winning a nearly $1 million grant to create a five-year comprehensive program aimed at the prevention of HIV infections and substance use disorders among its students. The Achieving College Completion through its Engaged Support Services program “Project ACCESS” provides HIV prevention to students, particularly those from the […]
ALBANY, NY
Macomb Daily

Pandemic provided perfect storm for substance use and abuse

The stress of the pandemic, coupled with the increased isolation from others and disruption to daily routines, provided a perfect storm for substance use and abuse. While governments enacted policies aimed at protecting public health like stay-at-home orders and social distancing requirements, there were psychological impacts — including fear, anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention Holding Coalition Meeting on Wednesday

This is a press release from the Humboldt Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP):. Humboldt Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP), a community coalition, will meet Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. via Zoom. The coalition supports alcohol and other drug prevention activities throughout Humboldt County. Community members are welcome.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Awarded $2.8 Million to Help With Substance Abuse, Mental Health Treatments

Seneca County has been awarded more than 2.8-MILLION dollars in federal funding to help with substance abuse and mental health treatment. The funding, announced Monday by Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, comes from the Community Mental Health Block Grant and will help provide necessary mental health resources for communities by supporting research and fortifying mental health and substance abuse treatment services.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
rcnky.com

NorthKey Receives $5 Million to Address Substance Abuse, Mental Health

NorthKey is among five community mental health centers (CMHCs) statewide to receive part of more than $21.4 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSA). The funding will be used to address the needs of individuals who have serious emotional...
COVINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy