LAKE OROVILLE: The launch ramp at the Spillway remains closed as the lake continued to hold at 22 percent. The launch may reopen if the lake continues to drop as the slope will flatten out. It’s all about bank fishing right now, and there are some small spotted bass taken with plastics from the shorelines. The launch ramp may not open once again until the lake rises in the event of precipitation in the coming months.

HOBBIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO