Sailax's latest tech DBC dedicated to save environment, says Founder Ajay Sharma

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Novelty has always been important in the corporate world, but has now become a prerequisite for businesses that want to achieve success in the modern times. An innovative mindset has become absolutely critical in the advertising industry, where content overload is making it increasingly difficult to attract the attention of target audiences and keep them interested. 'In this excessively saturated market, even the most creative agency can find it a massive challenge to break through all the clutter,' notes Daniel Yomtobian, a prominent entrepreneur and business leader in the online media space. 'The ubiquity of ads has led to banner blindness and consumer fatigue, eroding engagement levels and undermining the success of brand campaigns. To their credit, marketers are rising to the challenge and embracing innovative ad formats that often exceed expectations in terms of the benefits they deliver.'

