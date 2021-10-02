CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Sailax's latest tech DBC dedicated to save environment, says Founder Ajay Sharma

birminghamnews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI/PNN): To help start-ups and entrepreneurs maintaining complex networking databases easier, Sailax, an Indian-Australian Company, has introduced Digital Business Card (DBC) solution. The DBC is an APP based service that enables users to share their contact information or social media profiles with just a single...

www.birminghamnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
yicaiglobal.com

360 Aiming to Boost Auto Digital Tech, Founder Says

(Yicai Global) Sept. 28 -- Antivirus developer 360 Security Technology is hoping to endow car firms with digital capabilities and it will avoid disorderly expansion in the sector, founder and president Zhou Hongyi told Yicai Global. 360 is one of a growing number of Chinese tech firms moving into the...
TECHNOLOGY
roi-nj.com

TechLaunch’s latest award goes to health tech platform for non-English speakers

A health tech platform for non-English speakers won the top prize at the recent TechLaunch BullPen #22 pitch contest, the tech organization announced Thursday. Three startups participated in the event, with EZ Health taking home the Investor Award and $15,000 worth of professional services from event partners, as well as guaranteed pitching slots at upcoming meetings of the Jumpstart NJ Angel Network and Tech Council Ventures.
HEALTH
Augusta Free Press

5 ways working from home saves the environment

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It has been nearly two years since we first faced the COVID-19 pandemic. Most companies that could adapt to the new safe ways of doing business accepted the measures and sent their employees to work from home. Many people lost their regular...
ENVIRONMENT
birminghamnews.net

Innovation with social commitment: Atoplay continues to be India's new sensation

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Since the dawn of the digital age, Internet users have used creative means to communicate with each other. The original focus on text eventually evolved into rich media, resulting in richer and more engaging content and interactions. Currently, video is king among...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ajay Sharma
Crain's Chicago Business

Tech firm founder Brad Keywell hands off CEO job at Uptake

Brad Keywell is turning over the CEO job at Uptake to Kayne Grau, who was hired a year ago as president of the data analytics and artificial intelligence company. Keywell, 51, an early investor in Groupon who founded Uptake seven years ago, will remain as executive chairman. Grau, 48, is a former chief technology officer at Cars.com who was co-founder and CEO of Drivin, an e-commerce automotive software company that was backed by Keywell and business partner Eric Lefkofsky. Grau says the CEO transition was part of the conversation when he came onboard.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Founder of India's Zee says key investor wants to take over company

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The founder of India’s Zee made a rare appearance on the media company’s Hindi news channel late on Wednesday, accusing institutional investor Invesco of plotting a hostile takeover. “I urge Invesco to behave like a shareholder not like the owner... they want to take over this company...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin DeFi? It's a Thing, Says Stacks Founder Muneeb Ali

For years, the defining Bitcoin vs Ethereum narrative in crypto has been that Bitcoin is just an investment at this point ("digital gold"), and all its blockchain can do is record BTC transactions, while Ethereum is the place for smart contracts and decentralized apps. Think again, says Stacks founder Muneeb...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dbc#Tech#Ani Pnn#Indian Australian Company#App#Google Play
AOL Corp

Latest launches in tech and home

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. For the first time...
ELECTRONICS
birminghamnews.net

u-blox AG: Facebook Chooses u-blox Timing Technology to Speed up their Data Centers

Facebook has open-sourced the design of their Time Card, which features the ultra-precise u-blox ZED-F9T timing module, providing easy access to nanosecond-level timing. THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN)(OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced that Facebook has chosen the u-blox ZED-F9T global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver module for their timekeeping solution. By improving the synchronization of networked computers, Facebook's Time Card can significantly speed up the performance of their data centers and distributed databases.
INTERNET
tweaklibrary.com

Is It Better To Use Wi-Fi or Mobile Data?

The Internet has become an inseparable part of our lives. So much so that we can’t think of moving an inch without it. The Internet is a boon that can be used on both smartphones and computers alike. To use the internet on smartphones there are two means – (i) cellular or mobile data and (ii) Wi-Fi. And, even though we often switch between these two modes, it is important to understand the difference between mobile data and Wi-Fi, so that you can use these resources smartly.
CELL PHONES
Cheddar News

Apple Appeals Epic Games Ruling

The Apple vs. Epic Games saga continues after the tech giant appealed a judge’s decision that allows developers to use in-app links allowing a company like Epic to circumvent App Store fees.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
KTLA

Amazon to allow employees to work remotely indefinitely

Amazon said Monday it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as they can commute to the office when necessary. The new policy was announced in a blog post and is a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at […]
SEATTLE, WA
Gadget Flow

Amazon Smart Thermostat automatically adjusts your indoor environment with advanced tech

Save money on your energy bills with the Amazon Smart Thermostat. It automatically adjusts your indoor temperature based on whether you’re home, in bed, or out. Using the Hunch feature, this smart appliance ensures that your indoor environment is set to an appropriate temperature. Or adjust it directly from a connected Amazon device. Moreover, this smart indoor thermostat is compatible with Alexa, enabling you to schedule your preferences. But it also learns your routine to adapt accordingly. In fact, with presence detection technology, it senses whether you’re indoors to make the temperature cooler or hotter. Finally, with a focus on simplicity, this gadget boasts large arrow touch buttons and a large display for the temperature. Mount it to your wall and feel more comfortable indoors.
ELECTRONICS
birminghamnews.net

Edain Tradeable License Keys launched by Swiss company Edain Technologies AG

Prisma Analytics GmbH, and CryptoDATA Tech partnered up to create a Tradable License Key called EDAIN (EAI) which will grant EAI holders access to actionable knowledge provided by the groundbreaking C+8 Technology. The innovative technology created by Dr. Hardy F. Schloer is backed up by Dell Technologies hardware infrastructure. According...
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

Advertise.com CEO, Daniel Yomtobian, Discovers the Advantages of Innovative Ad Formats

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Novelty has always been important in the corporate world, but has now become a prerequisite for businesses that want to achieve success in the modern times. An innovative mindset has become absolutely critical in the advertising industry, where content overload is making it increasingly difficult to attract the attention of target audiences and keep them interested. 'In this excessively saturated market, even the most creative agency can find it a massive challenge to break through all the clutter,' notes Daniel Yomtobian, a prominent entrepreneur and business leader in the online media space. 'The ubiquity of ads has led to banner blindness and consumer fatigue, eroding engagement levels and undermining the success of brand campaigns. To their credit, marketers are rising to the challenge and embracing innovative ad formats that often exceed expectations in terms of the benefits they deliver.'
LOS ANGELES, CA
Android Police

Google's latest planet-saving aspiration is controlling the traffic lights

Like so many big companies these days, Google's very concerned about the environment, and loves sharing with us all the steps it's taking to be a good corporate citizen. Those have invovled efforts like reducing the amount of carbon-based energy used to power its campuses and data centers. Today Google's announcing its latest progress along those lines, including new environmental data in response to user searches, the introduction of the Nest Renew program, some tweaks to Maps, and an ambitious plan that may one day have Google controlling the traffic lights in your town.
INTERNET
birminghamnews.net

Global IQX Enables Conversational AI in New Partnership

Gives employee benefits insurers a better way to serve employees with AI-driven advice. LAS VEGAS, NV and OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / At InsureTech Connect,Global IQX announced a new partnership with SHADE.ai, a provider of conversational AI solutions, to extend its data-driven solutions for insurance companies selling employee benefits.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy