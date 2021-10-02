CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscopes Oct. 2, 2021: Kelly Ripa, don’t pressure those who cannot help

By Eugenia Last
Oroville Mercury-Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kelly Ripa, 51; Sting, 70; Annie Leibovitz, 72; Donna Karan, 73. Happy Birthday: Stay in touch with the people who have something to offer in return. A collective thought process will help outline the best possible results. If you allow your emotions to make your decisions for you, it will be difficult to reach your expectations. Don’t pressure those who cannot help; instead, align yourself with those who have something to offer. Your numbers are 3, 9, 20, 24, 31, 44, 48.

Donna Karan
Annie Leibovitz
Kelly Ripa
