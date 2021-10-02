CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Rugby Championship: Aussies finish on a high, Pumas on a low

By JOHN PYE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSdrV_0cEx9UNA00
1 of 8

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Andrew Kellaway scored three tries as Australia finished the Rugby Championship on a high with a fourth straight win, ensuring Argentina’s tumultuous, months-long tour ended without a victory in six tests.

The Wallabies scored two first-half tries within eight minutes while Argentina lock Tomas Lavanini was in the sin-bin and added three more in the second half to win 32-17 on Saturday at Robina Stadium.

Two late, close-range tries to replacement frontrower Thomas Gallo helped reduce the margin from 29 to 15 points and add a small piece of consolation for the Pumas.

The Australians ran out of replacements after taking a commanding lead and losing center Samu Kerevi and winger Jordan Petaia to injuries, forcing a reshuffle and allowing the Pumas to take advantage of the disjointed defense.

For Australia, Japan-based Sean McMahon played the last quarter of the match to earn his first test cap since 2017 and 38-year-old prop Greg Holmes became the oldest Wallabies player to appear in a test since World War II when he went on as second-half replacement.

“At 32-3, there was a bit of frustration,” Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said. “We wanted to put the foot on the throat, and just lacked a little bit of accuracy, discipline, and gave them some soft possession, and then we just didn’t defend well from there either.

“Our defense was excellent for the majority of the game but disappointing for that last stage.”

Back-to-back wins over Argentina followed successive victories against World Cup champion South Africa last month, helping restore the Australian squad’s confidence after three consecutive losses to New Zealand.

The unbeaten All Blacks had already secured the Rugby Championship title before their last match of the series later Saturday against the South Africa.

The odds were already stacked against Argentina producing an upset against Australia before six Pumas players were banned from Saturday’s match because they broke coronavirus protocols.

The Argentine squad has been in and out of quarantine since before their first test of the Rugby Championship in South Africa against the Springboks on Aug. 14, and a mid-week cross-border trip to a health retreat by six players and two staffers resulted in a demoralizing ban.

The players, including former captain Pablo Matera, were reportedly unaware that domestic border restrictions between Queensland and New South Wales states had been reset. They will be allowed to rejoin the squad Sunday ahead of the flight home.

Both teams missed shots at goal before flyhalf Quade Cooper gave Australia a 3-0 with a successful penalty in the 10th minute.

The Australians were dominating possession and field position but weren’t able to convert those advantages into points until after Lavanini was yellow carded in the 27th minute following a lineout infringement.

Hooker Folau Fainga’a crossed for a try almost immediately and was instrumental in the next seven minutes later.

He threw to the back of a lineout, swept around to collect the tap down and give a pinpoint pass for No. 8 Rob Valetini, who ran into space before unloading inside for Kellaway to score untouched.

The Pumas piled on pressure after being awarded a penalty just before halftime but Australia’s defense held and Emiliano Boffelli eventually took a penalty goal to make it 15-3 at the break.

The Australians took a 20-3 lead three minutes into the second half when center Kerevi scored and made it 32-3 when Kellaway, after shifting from wing to fullback, crossed near the left touchline in the 54th and 58th minutes.

The Pumas hit back with a pair of tries to Gallo.

Pumas coach Mario Ledesma said ill discipline and a failure to convert scoring chances hurt his team again but the late tries were a boost.

“There was a show of character after two months of a lot of effort and sacrifices, and after a difficult week,” he said. “Maybe the game was done. But you still have to do it.”

Ledesma said he started the tour with 48 in the squad and, because of injuries and players unavailable, had 32 to select from for the final game. He said what the Pumas most needed now was a rest.

The Argentina-based players in the Pumas squad will fly home on Sunday and others will return to Europe before re-assembling again for three more tests in France, Italy and Ireland next month.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Argentina receive apology after missing Rugby Championship photo shoot

Rugby Championship organisers and Rugby Australia have apologised to Argentina after the Pumas were left out of a team captains' photo shoot. Argentina coach Mario Ledesma said the side felt "disrespected" after photos of the Australia, New Zealand and South Africa captains were published. Rugby Australia and governing body Sanzaar...
RUGBY
BBC

United Rugby Championship: South Africa home matches could be relocated

United Rugby Championship bosses have put contingency plans in place to play home matches for South Africa sides in Europe in November and December. Scarlets, Cardiff, Munster and Zebre are scheduled to be the first northern hemisphere sides in the URC to travel to South Africa at the end of the year.
RUGBY
The Independent

Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:On this day at the FIFA World Cup 📅: In 1990 Roger Milla scored twice in Naples to send Cameroon 🇨🇲 to the quarter-finals against Colombia 🇨🇴 with a little help from René Higuita.See all the action from the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup on @ITV pic.twitter.com/KEjAD85XrP— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2018Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later...
FIFA
olympics.com

World archery championships 2021: India finish with three silver medals

India’s Ankita Bhakat bowed out in the quarter-finals of the individual women’s recurve event at the World Archery Championships 2021 in Yankton, USA on Sunday. Ankita Bhakat’s exit also meant India ended with three medals at the Yankton meet. While the recurve contingent drew blank, Indian compound archers won three...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Kellaway
Person
Pablo Matera
kfgo.com

Rugby-All Blacks seek perfection as Argentina limp to finish

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – New Zealand will look to cement their claim as top dogs in the southern hemisphere when they close the Rugby Championship against South Africa on Saturday after Argentina seek a face-saving win over Australia at the end of a wretched campaign. The undefeated All Blacks have already...
RUGBY
Reuters

Factbox: South Africa v New Zealand - Rugby Championship

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Factbox on Saturday's Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand:. When: Oct. 2, 8.05 p.m. (1005 GMT) Where: Robina Stadium, Gold Coast (capacity: 27,400) Referee: Matthew Carley (England) Assistant referees: Damon Murphy (Australia), Jordan Way (Australia) TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia) SOUTH AFRICA. World ranking:...
RUGBY
BBC

Rugby Championship: Springboks edge All Blacks in final-game thriller

Elton Jantjies scored a penalty after the final hooter as South Africa beat New Zealand 31-29 in a thrilling final match of the Rugby Championship. Damian de Allende and Makazole Mapimpi were the scorers as the Springboks ended a three-match losing streak. Earlier, an Andrew Kellaway hat-trick helped Australia beat...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Australia#Rugby World Cup#World Rugby#New Zealand Rugby#The Rugby Championship#Gold Coast#Ap#Wallabies#Australians#Saturda
The Independent

Sam Tomkins: Winning Grand Final with Catalans would rank among career highs

Sam Tomkins says winning Saturday’s Super League Grand Final with Catalans Dragons would rank “as high as anything” on his list of achievements in the sport.What would be a maiden Super League title for the French outfit would be a fourth for Tomkins, who was part of the Wigan sides that tasted Grand Final glory in 2010, 2013 and 2018.Asked ahead of the Old Trafford showdown against St Helens where victory in the match would rank for him, the 32-year-old England captain – named Man of Steel for the second time in his career earlier this week – said: “As...
RUGBY
The Independent

Wales bounce back from Danny Ward blunder to pick up a point in Prague

Wales battled back from conceding a bizarre Danny Ward own goal to keep their World Cup qualifying hopes alive with a 2-2 draw against the Czech Republic in Prague.The returning Aaron Ramsey gave Wales a 36th-minute lead, although that was quickly wiped out by Jakub Pesek after Ward had failed to gather Filip Novak’s shot.Ward was left even more red-faced four minutes after the restart after miscontrolling Ramsey’s backpass and getting the final touch on the Czechs’ second goal.However, Daniel James secured the point Wales more than deserved in a thrilling contest.The draw leaves Wales and the Czech Republic locked...
WORLD
The Independent

Spain vs France prediction: How will Nations League final play out?

Didier Deschamps’ glittering France squad are hoping to add another international trophy to their haul when they face Spain in tonight’s Nations League final. Les Bleus endured an acrimonious exit at Euro 2020 this summer but looked far closer to their imperious World Cup-winning best in the second half of their semi-final against Belgium on Thursday. Karim Benzema scored twice before Theo Hernandez’s capped a dramatic victory in stoppage time. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final Spain produced an equally thrilling performance to secure their place in the final as Ferran Torres scored...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Morgan Knowles hopes St Helens ‘villains’ get credit for Grand Final hat-trick

St Helens loose forward Morgan Knowles is hoping his team’s third consecutive Grand Final win will finally earn them the recognition they deserve after claiming they were disrespected and portrayed as “villains” in the build-up to Saturday’s showpiece.A 12-10 victory over first-time finalists Catalans Dragons enabled them to complete the league and cup double for the second time and match Leeds’ achievement of three successive Grand Final victories.It also confirmed St Helens as the most successful club of the summer era, with a ninth Super League title going back to their inaugural success in 1996, when the prize was decided...
RUGBY
The Independent

Colombia vs Brazil live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying fixture online and on TV tonight

Brazil face Colombia tonight in a Conmebol World Cup qualifying fixture, as the Selecao look to edge closer to booking their place in Qatar next year. Tite’s side made a perfect start to their qualifying campaign with eight wins from their first eight matches and face a triple header this week with matches against Venezuela and Uruguay either side of their trip to the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. Wins over Peru and Chile last month were overshadowed by their fixture against Argentina, which was suspended after kick-off due to an alleged Covid-19 protocol breach. Colombia face a battle to seal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lee Carsley admits he cannot demand perfection from England Under-21s

Boss Lee Carsley admits he cannot demand perfection from his England Under-21s The Young Lions face Andorra on Monday having blown a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Slovenia on Thursday.They sit third in Group G, five points behind leaders the Czech Republic having played a game less, in the race to reach Euro 2023.England were held to a surprise 3-3 draw in Andorra a year ago and Carsley knows his young squad are not the finishing article.He said: “I’m often guilty of this, my expectation of this squad is I want them to be perfect every game. With the...
SPORTS
AFP

Brazil lose perfect start but close in on WC qualification

The returning Neymar could not inspire Brazil to victory as hosts Colombia ended their perfect start to World Cup qualifying with a 0-0 draw in Barraquilla on Sunday. The Selecao had won their first nine qualifiers, scoring 22 goals to lead the single South American table by eight points before kick-off. Coach Tite's side are still almost certain to qualify for next year's finals in Qatar as they maintain a 13-point lead over fifth-placed Colombia, with the top four progressing automatically. Copa America winners Argentina could cut Brazil's lead to six points if they beat Uruguay later on Sunday.
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Estonia v Wales on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Wales face a trip to Estonia tonight in a must-win qualifier for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s men could only manage a goalless draw with the Estonians when they faced each other in Cardiff last month, and they will need a significantly improved performance here to earn three points.Belgium are comfortably top of Group E with 16 points from six matches, with Wales third on eight points having played five, putting them behind the Czech Republic on goal difference.Finishing second would give Wales a shot at qualifying via Uefa’s play-off system, but with the Belgians to play...
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

608K+
Followers
327K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy