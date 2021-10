OBN Jay is ready to take over the rap game, once and for all. Hailing out of the Southside of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the Southern rapper injects nothing but the real into his music, with heartfelt lyrics telling his story from the trenches to where he is now. After a short stint with Columbia Records, the rising star now enters his new deal with independent label EMPIRE, inspiring the masses all over the world that they too can make their wildest dreams come true.

