Just as some of us seem naturally wired to be more fearful of heights or snakes or darkness than others, so too are some of us nervous investors at our cores. We can tell ourselves that stock market dips happen often, and we can remind ourselves that the U.S. market has a long record of recovering from downturns. But at the end of the day, the fear that we might lose a ton of our hard-earned money can be difficult to dismiss.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO