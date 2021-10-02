CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Is Aiming To Make Compilers Faster Using Machine Learning With CompilerGym

Cover picture for the articleFacebook this week announced the open-sourcing of CompilerGym as their effort to improve compiler performance by leveraging machine learning to tackle optimization work. CompilerGym is built by Facebook's AI team atop the OpenAI Gym and is ultimately striving to help enhance code compiler performance. They explained in this week's announcement, "CompilerGym packages important compiler optimization problems and makes them look like reinforcement learning problems. The compiler optimization problems we include are large in scale. For example, for one, the search space is 104461, considerably larger than that of the board game Go. For another, the search space is infinite. ​​Advances on problems of such scale are possible for the first time only because of very recent advances in reinforcement learning. CompilerGym makes it easy for anyone with an ML or compiler background to dive right in and start solving the problems, all without the months of tedious setup time that would normally be required. And that’s because we’ve done it for you!"

#Reinforcement Learning#Compilers#Machine Learning#Compilergym
