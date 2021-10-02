Savvy Senior: Simple and inexpensive final farewells

Who says seniors can’t be tech savvy? They can if it involves an easy-to-use, fun, and useful tool like the GrandPad. Developed by and for seniors of all ages, the GrandPad, an uncomplicated eight-inch personal tablet, completely squashes the long-held myth that seniors and technology aren’t meant to coexist. With simplicity at its core (and central to its success), using the GrandPad enables seniors to feel competent, confident, and connected. The specially designed tablet couldn’t be easier to set up, use, and charge — no complicated steps or multiple wires are involved. Simply plug the charging cradle into an electrical outlet, set the GrandPad into the cradle, and, Voila! The GrandPad is good to go and so is the user. The next step — simply open the GrandPad and begin.

