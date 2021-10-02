Princess Diana Honored with Plaque at Former London Apartment Building

The late Princess of Wales is being remembered and honored once again. A charity paid for a tribute plaque to be installed at the building she used to live in with her friends and flatmates.

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer announced on his Instagram on April 1 that his beloved sister was honored with a blue plaque where she used to reside as a teenager, writing:

“I’m tickled pink by these photographs showing a blue plaque being made for Coleherne Court, where Diana was so happy with her wonderful flatmates in her teens."

HONORING DIANA

The ninth Earl Spencer thanked English Heritage in his post for the lovely tribute. His post included an image of the engraved plaque, which was still in the early stages of being made.

A second photo showed the complete product with the charity's logo underneath the encircled plaque with her date of birth and the date of her passing.

“Lady Diana Spencer later Princess of Wales, 1961-1997 lived here 1979-1981,” the message

on the plaque in bold letters.

Spencer's followers took to the comments section and expressed awe of the honor, with one person saying she was the princess of the town and would be the queen of hearts forever.

BEFITTING MEMORY

According to People, English Heritage’s curatorial director Anna Eavis said in a statement earlier this year that the late royal was an inspiration and a cultural icon to many.

She added it was befitting to erect a plaque to commemorate her work for raising issues of landmines and homelessness, including destigmatizing illnesses such as HIV and influence on what would have been her 60th birthday.

PAST LIFE

Before marrying Prince Charles, the Princess of Wales lived with friends while working as a nanny and a nursery school teacher in London.

The former couple tied the knot in 1981 in a ceremony that was watched by 750 million people worldwide and had two sons within their union, Prince William and Princess Harry. They divorced in 1996, a year before she died in a car accident in Paris at age 36.

MEMORY LANE

Recently in honor of her memory, her oldest child Prince William paid a visit to a homeless charity where she used to take him as a child.

The Duke attended a special awards ceremony and reception for charity The Passage to mark their 40th anniversary. After the trip, he posted a picture of his mom on Instagram, described his affection for the charity, and recalled the trips he took with her.