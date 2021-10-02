CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Metro rail car series that was suspended after decoupling incidents is returning to service

By Justin George
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetro’s troubled 6000 series trains are slowly returning to service after being sidelined for 10 months following a string of detachments and the rebuilding of the apparatus that connects rail cars. Transit officials say they hope to return all 184 of the rail cars to the agency’s roughly 1,200-car fleet...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
ggwash.org

Metro’s 6000-series trains are on their way back

If you saw a 6000-series train on the Red Line last week, don’t be alarmed - it wasn’t just you. A number of riders and railfans saw similar Thursday afternoon into Friday. But the cars are not all back in service - at least not just yet. Metro removed all...
WASHINGTON, DC
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

After July Fire, Metro Removed 180 New Buses from Service

After one bus caught fire, Metro temporarily removed approximately 180 new compressed natural gas (CNG) buses from service. Metro worked with the manufacturer to diagnose and resolve the issue, and the buses are expected to return to service soon. As SBLA reported earlier, on July 29, an out-of-service bus caught...
CYPRESS, CA
CBS Philly

Delaware County Fire Forced Amtrak, SEPTA To Suspend Service For Hours Sunday

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) — In Folcroft, Delaware County, a fire on the Old Folcroft Avenue Bridge caused burning debris to fall onto the train tracks Sunday morning. Amtrak and SEPTA suspended service for several hours so crews could remove pieces of charred wood from the tracks. CREDIT: Folcroft FD The train service is now back to normal. Crews were on the scene for nearly nine hours. CREDIT: Folcroft FD There’s no word on what started the fire.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Missourian

Amtrak ridership jumps after returning to full service

As expected, Amtrak ridership in Missouri has jumped since the Missouri River Runner line returned to full service after being limited during the pandemic. In July, the train line, which runs between St. Louis and Kansas City, returned to its normal service, bringing the number of passenger trains coming through Washington Station back to two round-trip trains a day and the total of daily stops made at the station back to four.
WASHINGTON, MO
BBC

Newcastle flooding hits Metro, rail services and roads

Flooding has caused major disruption on the Tyne and Wear Metro system with a number of services suspended and passengers advised to delay travel. Operator Nexus said heavy rain had affected the system and asked customers to check online for details. Hilton Castle Primary School has been evacuated with parents...
TRAFFIC
Havre Daily News

Rail service restored on the Hi-Line

The area of train tracks near Joplin, damaged by the deadly derailment of an Amtrak train Saturday afternoon, has been repaired and service is being restored. BNSF Public Affairs General Director Lena Kent said necessary repairs were completed early Tuesday morning and the line has since been reopened. Amtrak Spokesperson...
JOPLIN, MT
KUOW

What’s better, commuting by car, or taking the bus and light rail?

KUOW’s Bill Radke wanted to know, so he took us along for the rides. CAR: OK, let’s admit something — driving is fun. You’re flying through space at a speed that would terrify your ancestors, but you’re just sitting there. You could be daydreaming. TRANSIT: Yeah, but a train is...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Cars#Metro Rail#Rail Service#French#Alstom Transportation#Glenmont#Mclean#Congress#Metrorail
cbs19news

New rail service allows for Richmond to Washington D.C. commute

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Travelers can now get from Downtown Richmond to Washington, D.C. or from Richmond to New York through expanded rail service. The Amtrak Northeast Regional Route 51 will now offer early morning service from Main Street Station. This is to allow commuters to get from Richmond to Washington, D.C. before work and to New York for a lunchtime meeting, according to a news release.
RICHMOND, VA
Fast Company

Could high-speed rail curb America’s addiction to cars?

The privately funded high-speed rail company Brightline understands that it has some convincing to do. Since the automobile turned once-dominant train travel into a transportation afterthought for most Americans, the idea of moving quickly and comfortably across the United States by rail has seemed more like a dream than a potential reality. The clunky, crash-prone and underinvested in Amtrak system has not helped shift that perspective.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Washington Post

Southwest Airlines flight woes extend to Monday with hundreds of cancellations, delays

Air passengers hoping to travel Monday on Southwest Airlines flights braced for another day of disruptions as cancellations and delays continue for a fourth consecutive day. Southwest officials say the carrier is working to return flight operations to normal as they deal with a backlog of passengers from nearly 2,000 canceled flights and hundreds more delayed since Friday. The airline on Monday had 360 flights canceled and another 750 delayed, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.
WEATHER
CBS Philly

Southwest Airlines Flight Delays, Cancellations Continue For Philadelphia Passengers As Airline Struggles To Get Back To Normal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The lines and frustrations continue at Philadelphia International Airport as Southwest Airlines passengers try to navigate more delays and cancellations. As of Monday, two arriving flights have been canceled at Philadelphia International Airport, and about 365 have been canceled nationwide. “I am upset and frustrated,” passenger Jessica Welhaf said. Welhaf is one of thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers caught up in a nightmare of delays and cancellations with the airline. “I’ve flown with Southwest before and haven’t had any issues, didn’t expect this to be any more than just a delay,” Welhaf said. Over the weekend, Southwest canceled more than 2,000...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AFP

Southwest says staffing shortages contributed to flight snarls

After initially blaming air traffic control issues and weather for thousands of flight cancelations, Southwest Airlines on Monday acknowledged that staffing shortages also played a role in the service disruption. The carrier cancelled 1,124 flights on Sunday -- by far the highest rate of any airline -- 800 the day before and another 326 on Monday, according to airline tracker FlightAware. "On Friday evening, the airline ended the day with numerous cancellations, primarily created by weather and other external constraints, which left aircraft and crews out of pre-planned positions to operate our schedule on Saturday," the low-cost carrier said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the out-of-place aircraft and continued strain on our crew resources created additional cancelations across our point-to-point network that cascaded throughout the weekend and into Monday."
TRAFFIC
BBC

Newcastle flooding hits Metro, rail services and roads

Flooding has caused major disruption on the Tyne and Wear Metro system with a number of services suspended and passengers advised to delay travel. Operator Nexus said heavy rain had affected the system and asked customers to check online for details. Hilton Castle Primary School has been evacuated with parents...
TRAFFIC
CBS Baltimore

Southwest Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Flights

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) — Here at BWI, the flight schedule posted online does not show any departure cancellations from today and at last check, all future Southwest flights appear to be on time. But that was not the case for travelers WJZ spoke with trying to catch a flight into BWI today. “I got to the airport and it was crazy,” said Victoria Wentz, Southwest airlines passenger. “Everything was great until 6 this morning when I got the message, your flight’s been canceled,” said Douglas Potash, Southwest airlines passenger. Canceled flights and delays leaving Southwest airlines passengers stranded and frustrated. “I was supposed to...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy