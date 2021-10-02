CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

By Sean Williams
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
  • Dividend stocks have historically crushed non-dividend payers over the long term.
  • This very high-yield trio offers a long history of rock-solid dividend income.

Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates have paved the way for fast-growing companies to borrow at cheap rates in order to hire, innovate, and acquire other businesses.

But truth be told, dividend stocks have been the place to be over the long run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6cnJ_0cEx7U9u00
Image source: Getty Images.

A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Comparatively, companies that didn't offer a payout only gained an annual average of 1.6% over the same time frame.

While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy? Ideally, income seekers want the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk. However, once you reach the high-yield mark (a payout of 4% or higher), risk and yield tend to be correlated. This means high-yield stocks can often be more trouble than they're worth.

But this doesn't mean all high-yield dividend stocks are off limits. There's a trio of ultra-high-yield stocks (what I'd arbitrarily define as a 7% or higher yield) that investors can buy right now that would lead to some serious income potential. If you were to invest $114,000 and divide it equally into these three stocks, you'd be set to receive $10,000 in annual dividend income, representing an average yield of 8.79%, based on closing prices for Sept. 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lE49f_0cEx7U9u00
Image source: Getty Images.

Annaly Capital Management: 9.99% yield

The ultra-high-yield stock I have the utmost confidence will deliver for conservative, long-term, income-seeking investors is mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY). Annaly is effectively yielding 10%, and has averaged a roughly 10% payout for the past two decades. In other words, this isn't a flash-in-the-pan high-yield. Since it was founded in 1997, Annaly's payout has consistently been many multiples higher than the benchmark S&P 500.

The mortgage REIT operating model is pretty straightforward. Companies like Annaly are looking to borrow money at lower short-term lending rates and use their capital to purchase higher-yielding long-term assets, such as residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The goal is to widen the company's net interest margin -- the difference in average yield received from RMBSs minus the average borrow rate -- as much as possible. As I said, it's a pretty cut-and-dried business model.

What really matters for Annaly Capital Management is interest rates, and in this respect, everything looks to be working in its favor. Annaly usually performs poorly when the yield curve is flattening (i.e., the difference between long-term and short-term Treasury yields shrinks) and/or the Federal Reserve is undertaking big changes to its federal funds rate and monetary policy.

On the other hand, when the yield curve is steepening and the nation's central bank is walking on eggshells with regard to monetary policy changes, Annaly performs well. During the early years of an economic recovery, we're almost always in this favorable scenario.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWa3u_0cEx7U9u00
Image source: Getty Images.

AGNC Investment Corp. 8.93% yield

Have I mentioned how powerful mortgage REITs can be for income investors' portfolios? AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is currently doling out nearly a 9% yield and has averaged a double-digit yield for 11 of the past 12 years. Perhaps best of all, AGNC parses out a monthly payout of $0.12 per share. If you're the impatient type, a monthly payout from AGNC Investment could be the answer.

All of the variables described above with Annaly are applicable to AGNC. A steepening yield curve during an economic recovery in the U.S. should halt upside for shorter-term borrowing rates and allow the company to acquire modestly higher-yielding RMBSs over time. Unsurprisingly, AGNC's average net interest spread, excluding what the company refers to as "catch-up" premium amortization, jumped to 2.09% in the June-ended quarter from 1.68% in the year-ago period.

Another reason AGNC has such a rock-solid dividend is its choice of assets. AGNC and Annaly both almost exclusively purchase agency RMBSs. An agency security is backed by the federal government in the event of a default on the underlying asset. Although having this added protection does lower the yield AGNC can expect to receive on the agency RMBSs it buys, it also allows the company to utilize leverage to its advantage. With the understanding that the lion's share of its assets are protected from default, AGNC can borrow capital to pump up profits in what should be the sweet spot of its growth cycle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhdjV_0cEx7U9u00
Image source: Getty Images.

Altria Group: 7.46% yield

The third ultra-high-yield stock that can help investors bring in $10,000 annually on a $114,000 investment is tobacco stock Altria Group (NYSE:MO). Altria may not be a household name, but its Marlboro cigarette brand controls about half of all premium cigarette market share in the U.S.

There's no denying that tobacco sales growth isn't what it used to be. With the dangers of long-term tobacco use known, adult cigarette use rates have fallen precipitously for five decades. Despite this trend, Altria is still doing quite well. The addictive nature of nicotine has afforded the company exceptional pricing power for its Marlboro brand. Ideally, we'd like to see Altria's volume drive growth. However, consumer price inelasticity toward tobacco products has led to modest growth for the company.

But don't think Altria is satisfied simply raising the price on traditional tobacco products. The company is constantly looking for new ways to market next-generation smokeless products or push into new revenue channels. For example, Altria invested $1.8 billion into Canadian marijuana stock Cronos Group in March 2019 to secure a 45% equity stake in the company. The expectation is that Altria will aid Cronos in the development of derivative cannabis products, such as vapes.

With management aiming to return a significant portion of company earnings to investors via dividends and share repurchases, Altria remains a very shareholder-friendly stock.

Comments / 6

Related
Business Insider

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Keybanc lifted Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) price target from $645 to $670. Netflix shares rose 0.1% to $633.00 in pre-market trading. JMP Securities raised ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) price target from $639 to $705. ServiceNow shares rose 0.3% to $619.35 in pre-market trading. Berenberg boosted the price target for Eli Lilly and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Invest $100 In Right Now

Brookfield Renewable is poised to profit from an unstoppable trend over the next few decades. Bank of America's technology focus should keep it near the top of the financial services sector. Trupanion ranks as the pet insurance leader in the U.S. and Canada and has massive growth potential. One of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Interest Rates#Growth Stocks#Dividend Yield#Annaly Capital Management#Reit
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Even with a little bit of money, investments in these two companies could pay off extremely well. The launch of fuboTV’s sportsbook could result in strong growth. Riskified is trading at a bargain, yet the business is executing at all-time highs. Even a small amount of money allows you to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That'll Make You Richer in Q4 and Beyond

Brookfield Infrastructure is poised to profit from an infrastructure boom. Devon Energy boasts the highest dividend yield in the S&P 500. Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend by 10X over the last five years. Any time is a good time to buy a great dividend stock. But what exactly...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

The Trade Desk has a history of roaring back after a downturn. StoneCo may have already hit rock bottom. Cloudflare is riding the tailwinds of cloud computing. Tech stocks have taken a bit of a beating recently as the Nasdaq has fallen faster than the broader market. This tech-heavy index is only down single digits from its high, but it could go lower. Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. We asked three Fool contributors what stock they would buy without hesitation if the market decides to pull back even more in October. They came up with The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE), and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET).
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

First of all, no stock capable of quintupling your money in just over three years is a low-risk investment, so keep that in mind as we go on. And yes, as odd as it may seem, 2025 isn't much more than three years into the future. Having said that, there certainly are some impressive companies that could deliver this kind of return -- or more -- in a relatively short time frame if things go well.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Healthcare Trust stock surges after activist investor urged REIT to explore a buyout deal

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. surged 2.5% toward a 19-month high in premarket trading Monday, after activist investor Elliott Investment Management L.P. urged the real estate investment trust that owns and operates medical office buildings to explore a sale. In a letter to Healthcare Trust's board, Elliott said given the company's "long-term underperformance" relative to its peers, broader REIT sector and the broader stock market, the "status quo is untenable" as the company's cost of capital makes it uncompetitive. Elliott said it was "confident that highly credible buyers will present compelling offers to acquire the company at a substantial premium to the current trading price," and prices seen since the recent resignation of Chief Executive Scott Peters. The stock, on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since March 2020, has rallied 21.5% over the past 12 months, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF has climbed 20.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 26.3%.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 4 Stocks to Buy Before Earnings

Investors may reward fintechs LendingClub and SoFi if they show more consistency and growth. AcuityAds has been down and out for several months now, but its illumin product shows great promise. Gannett, the largest newspaper publisher in the country, looks to be making great progress on its new strategic plan...
STOCKS
investing.com

Retirees: 3 TSX Stocks Yielding 6% to Buy Now for TFSA Passive Income

Canadian retirees are searching for top TSX dividend stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolios focused on passive income. Enbridge Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) just put its Line 3 Replacement Pipeline into service. The project overcame eight years of challenges, but finally made it past the goalposts and is now moving crude oil from Canada to U.S. refineries along its 1,765 km route between Edmonton and Superior, Wisconsin.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

Verizon is a telecom giant focused on a nationwide rollout of 5G, which also pays a juicy 4.7% yield. Visa is positioned to take advantage of the long-term trend toward a digital payment society. U.S. Bancorp is a cross between a bank and a financial technology company, with a market-beating...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

Fear surrounds StoneCo stock. It could be time to get greedy. Verizon is a strong defensive stock with a great dividend. Berkshire Hathaway may have sold Chevron stock too soon. Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. That's quite the distinction, and it's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
127K+
Followers
61K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy