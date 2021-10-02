CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Darrisaw Is a Go. Sort of.

For the first time in 2021, Minnesota Vikings rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw is fully healthy, at least according to the team’s injury report. General Manager Rick Spielman drafted Darrisaw with the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after trading back from the 14th pick in a deal that landed Wyatt Davis and Kellen Mond on the roster. Immediately, Darrisaw was theorized as the team’s LT1 because veteran Riley Reiff was released in March. He wound up with the Cincinnati Bengals.

