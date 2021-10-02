Beefed-Up Macaroni Dishes

Though Pei Wei is best known for its Asian cuisine, the brand is following in the footsteps of other restaurant brands and launching new Pumpkin Spice Donuts for fall of 2021. Pei Wei's new Pumpkin Spice Donuts are a bite-sized take on a classic fall treat. The dessert consists of tiny, scratch-made donut holes made with real pumpkin, and tossed in a flavorful combo of pumpkin spice and sugar. Because the donuts are on the small side, they're perfect for dipping in the brand's sweet dipping sauce, which is served on the side. And with six donuts in each serving, there's enough to share.

RESTAURANTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO