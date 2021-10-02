CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beefed-Up Macaroni Dishes

By Michael Hemsworth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fazoli's Angus Beef Mac & Cheese is being launched by the restaurant brand as part of its Ultimate Mac & Cheese lineup that will provide patrons with some of their favorites as well as a new variety to try out. The mac & cheese features slow-coked Angus beef shoulder...

Telegraph

Smoked haddock with macaroni cheese recipe

This recipe comes from my lovely local, The Bull and Last on Highgate Road in north London. When we were finally allowed into restaurants – to sit inside – this is what I ate. This dish is a few steps up from TV food and definitely one to accompany the best telly programmes.
RECIPES
westchestermagazine.com

Galapagos Food Truck Dishes up Ecuadorian Cuisine in Westchester

The family of talented chefs behind the Latusion food truck cooks Latin cuisine that embraces the flavors of Ecuador and Peru. Imagine a warm summer day. The sun beats against the pavement while a soft breeze carries the scent of succulent meat and spices. Across the parking lot, a line has formed before the window of Galapagos Food Truck, where eager diners clamor to place their orders.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
TrendHunter.com

Keto-Friendly Nut Clusters

Handfuel now offers consumers cluster options of its delicious and nutritious plant-based nut snacks. The clusters boast minimal ingredients such as organic coconut sugar, chicory root fiber, flax seeds, and coconut. Handfuel's snack clusters are low in sugar and Keto-friendly. The Toronto-based company now offers three different cluster flavors. Consumers...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Festive Virtual Chocolate Tastings

Organic and fair trade chocolate maker Theo Chocolate is preparing for the arrival of the holiday season with Virtual Chocolate Tasting Classes that explore classic holiday bar flavors. A virtual tasting experience is a fun way to connect with friends and family, no matter where they are in the world, and the experience includes a box with seven different chocolate flavors and a live class with a Theo chocolate expert from the Chocolate Factory in Seattle. Over the course of an hour, virtual class participants will be guided through an interactive experience that promises to change the way they eat chocolate.
SEATTLE, WA
TrendHunter.com

Nutritious Frosted Cookies

The all-new Quest Nutrition Frosted Cookies are soft-baked indulgences that are bite-sized and packed with five grams of protein per serving. With less than a single gram of sugar and one gram of net carbs per serving, the cookies are sweet treats that can be enjoyed as a healthier alternative to the desserts that inspired them.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Vegan Ramen Kits

Vegan Mapo Tofu is one of the newest offerings from Crafty Ramen and it helps to expand the number of plant-based options available to consumers. The new creation from the Fresh Ramen Subscription service shares the benefits of do-it-yourself ramen with all the components made readily available. The vegan-friendly kit provides spicy braised tofu, vegan broth, spicy tare, noodles, bok choy, sesame seeds and shredded red chili pepper all in perfectly pre-portioned sizes that simplify meal-making at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TrendHunter.com

Stout-Infused Whiskys

Smokehead's Twisted Stout is a limited-edition Scotch whisky part-finished in stout casks and as a result, it is said to have a creamy, malty stout flavor. Bottled at 43% ABV, the product carries the sweet aromas of chocolate and treacle toffee, plus notes of dry roasted nuts, toasted marshmallows, fresh coffee, smoke, spices and toasted biscuits.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Raw Ramen Recipes

Squid Game is currently the top-ranked show in the United States on Netflix and products featured in the show are now flying off the shelves, including the raw ramen noodles in the series. Samyang Foods is tapping into the popularity of the hit show by showing fans exactly how to prepare the recipe for Ramen Ddang from Squid Game.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Bite-Sized Pumpkin Donuts

Though Pei Wei is best known for its Asian cuisine, the brand is following in the footsteps of other restaurant brands and launching new Pumpkin Spice Donuts for fall of 2021. Pei Wei's new Pumpkin Spice Donuts are a bite-sized take on a classic fall treat. The dessert consists of tiny, scratch-made donut holes made with real pumpkin, and tossed in a flavorful combo of pumpkin spice and sugar. Because the donuts are on the small side, they're perfect for dipping in the brand's sweet dipping sauce, which is served on the side. And with six donuts in each serving, there's enough to share.
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Superfood Tea Cookies

Gwell is a female-founded and Black-Owned business that makes functional tea cookies for guilt-free snacking that's plant-based, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and non-GMO. The minimally processed cookies take the form of shortbread bites that are just as enjoyable with tea as they are a cup of coffee or a cocktail. Powered...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Approachable Natural Wines

Cowpunk Wines taps into the growing desire for natural wines that are fresh and unadulterated, as well as edgy yet approachable. Cowpunk Wines are made with minimal intervention, meaning there are no traditional fining processes or preservatives used in the making of the products and as a result, the wines have a certain cloudiness to them. As such, the wine labels instruct consumers to "roll it" to agitate the liquid before opening the bottle.
DRINKS
Fox News

Loaded potato salad for game day: Try the recipe

Sometimes you want potatoes. Sometimes you want eggs. Sometimes you want bacon. Why not have all three? Such is the case in this over-the-top potato salad. And when we say loaded, we really mean loaded. We’re talking scallion, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and more...on top of the aforementioned bacon, eggs, and potatoes.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Finnish-Inspired Tonic Waters

Arctic Blue Tonic provides the taste of coniferous forests and the world’s cleanest water in a bottle and since it is made in small batches in Finland featuring clean and fresh Finnish groundwater. "The majority of tonics on the market are quite sweet, so we wanted to create a low-sugar...
DRINKS
lehighvalleystyle.com

Order the Pretzel Charcuterie & Cheese Board at Easton Wine Project

“As a winery, offering a charcuterie board was a given. However, we wanted to make our charcuterie board special, something to remember,” says Amanda Thatcher, general manager of Easton Wine Project. “We wanted it large enough to share, really pleasing to look at and super satisfying to eat with wine or beer.”
EASTON, PA
TrendHunter.com

Premium Angus Beef Burgers

Burger King UK is taking its burger game to the next level with the launch of its new Gourmet Kings. Burger King UK's Gourmet Kings lineup consists of two burgers made with a slew of premium ingredients, including angus beef. The first is the Steakhouse Angus King, which starts with a flame-grilled British and Irish Aberdeen Angus beef patty topped with clicked tomatoes, onions, rocket (arugula), mayonnaise, oak-smoked cheddar cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce – all served on a toasted golden brioche bun. The other new burger is the Argentinian Angus King, which features the same flame-grilled British and Irish Aberdeen Angus beef patty, but with a topping of onions, rocket (arugula), oak-smoked cheddar cheese, chili sauce, crispy onions, and chimichurri mayonnaise.
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Indian-Style Garlic Sauces

If you're a fan of garlic, you'll definitely want to try Trader Joe's new Indian Style Garlic Achaar Sauce. For those unfamiliar, achaar is a pickled food native to India. Generally, the recipe is made from a variety of vegetables that have been preserved in brine, vinegar, or edible oils, along with a mixture of Indian spices. Trader Joe's "version swaps out the whole cloves of a typical lahsun ka achaar dish with puréed roasted and fresh garlic, which combines with puréed red Anaheim and jalapeño peppers to create one super savory, satisfyingly spicy Sauce."
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Hrybrid Mexican Snacks

Just when you thought Taco Bell had done it all, fans have reportedly spotted a new Fajita Quesalupa being tested at locations in Ohio. For those unfamiliar, the Quesalupa is a cross between two signature Mexican dishes: a quesadilla and a chalupa. The hybrid dish is primarily known for its “famously crispy” chalupa shell, which is stuffed with a blend of melted pepper jack and mozzarella cheeses. Now, the hybrid snack food is being crossed with yet another dish: fajitas. The new Fajita Quesalupa consists of your choice of Steak or Grilled Chicken, plus shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced, tomatoes, and a creamy poblano chili pepper sauce, all served inside a roasted bell pepper and cheese stuffed shell.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Cheesy Breaded Steaks

If you're already a fan of Dairy Queen's signature steak fingers, then you'll be thrilled to hear about the launch of the new Cheesy Steak Fingers. If you've ever had Dairy Queen's steak fingers, you'll know that they're a tender, crispy, and oh-so-delicious dish. Now those classic steak fingers are getting an upgrade thanks to the addition of creamy pepper jack cheese, which gives them a cheesy flavor profile. The only catch is that the new Cheesy Steak Fingers are exclusive to Texas restaurants and they're only available for a limited time. As Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operator’s Council, explains, "Only found in Texas, we are confident the bold flavor of pepper jack cheese paired with our classic steak fingers will delights fans. The Cheesy Steak Fingers are a must experience item before they disappear."
FOOD & DRINKS

