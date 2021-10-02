Confessing an Ignorance of Economics

Every morning I wake up and turn on the radio to listen to the news. A lot of spouses might object to the sound, but my wife tells me she doesn’t even hear it. It’s a silly habit because it’s usually the same news that I watched on television at ten o’clock just before I went to bed, but I’ve always been a news junkie. I also watch television news during breakfast, lunch and dinner. What makes my habit even stranger is that I profess to be a follower of Thoreau, who argued that all news is gossip. Still, he continued, there’s hardly a man alive who doesn’t wake up from a half hour’s nap and demand to know, “What’s the news?”