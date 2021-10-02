Wareham secures first-ever playoff berth in boys soccer history

Ryker King scored a header off a Luke Wiley assist in the fifth minute and followed it up with a second goal in the 17th to power the Vikings to their first playoff berth in the program’s 29-year existence while playing an independent schedule this fall. Seamus Braley added a goal in the 25th minute. Freddie Rosen and Malachi Samuels combined for the five-save shutout. Wareham (6-1-2) hosts Fairhaven on Monday.