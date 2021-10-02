CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Skeletal Remains Of A Migrant Hanging From A Tree Discovered Near Texas Border

By Juliet
texasbreaking.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dead person hanging from a tree and presumed to be a migrant was discovered by law enforcement officials in Texas, just 80 miles from the state’s border, authorities said. A graphic photo, taken by the sheriff’s office, shows a man’s skeletal body hanging from a piece of cloth tied around his neck. The photo was used for the investigation. “We have never seen anything like this in our county,” Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez told Newsweek.

texasbreaking.com

Comments / 143

natas
8d ago

leave it there as a warning not to come here. these leeches are not wanted or welcomed here and need to be removed by any means necessary.

Reply(24)
46
Jean Bushey
9d ago

@Chauvin's other knee i agree with you one hundred percent. also a few hanging from the wall would help

Reply(1)
22
Chauvin's other knee
9d ago

You spelled ILLEGAL ALIEN wrong! Decorate the border with corpses and we wont need a wall!

Reply(12)
22
Related
The Associated Press

Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word. The federal holiday created decades ago to recognize Christopher Columbus’ sighting in 1492 of what came to be...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Brooks County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Brooks County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brooks County, TX
Crime & Safety
CNN

Texas governor bans Covid-19 vaccine mandates by any employer in state

Washington (CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning all state entities, including private employers, from enforcing vaccine mandates, the latest escalation in the Republican's resistance to public health measures during the Covid-19 pandemic. The order states that "no entity in Texas" can enforce vaccination...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsweek#The Border Patrol#Haitian#Mexican
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy