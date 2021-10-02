Skeletal Remains Of A Migrant Hanging From A Tree Discovered Near Texas Border

A dead person hanging from a tree and presumed to be a migrant was discovered by law enforcement officials in Texas, just 80 miles from the state’s border, authorities said. A graphic photo, taken by the sheriff’s office, shows a man’s skeletal body hanging from a piece of cloth tied around his neck. The photo was used for the investigation. “We have never seen anything like this in our county,” Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez told Newsweek.