Local Meetings: Kappa Kappa Kappa
The Connersville Associate Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa held its opening meeting on September 20th at the Pavilion in Roberts Park. Tables were decorated with red and white checked table cloths adorned with white pumpkins featuring hand-painted designs, created by Gayle Siebert. The officers were the committee for the meeting and included: Patricia O’Leary, Gayle Siebert, Ronda Leiter, Kathie Matney, Cathy Harvey and Barbara Bodwell-Watkins. Carrying out the picnic theme were boxed lunches from Clark’s.www.newsexaminer.com
