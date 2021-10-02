Lions and Wildcats Roar into Sectional Final.

CONNERSVILLE — The Connersville Spartan Boys Tennis team fell in the opening round of Sectionals to the Rushville Lions 3-2 on Thursday night at CHS. The real winner on the evening was the Franklin County Wildcats. When the matchups were made, Franklin County drew Oldenburg Academy. Oldenburg was unable to field a complete team. Only four players were listed on the active roster instead of the usual seven. The roster was comprised of 1 singles Junior Will Hollingsworth, 2 singles Freshman Santiago Schuttee, and the 1 doubles team of Sophomore Thaddeus Eaglin and Freshman Carson Ruter.