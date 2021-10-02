CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

What is the real reason for Adam & Eve’s exile?

By Adrienne Greene
Connersville News-Examiner
 9 days ago

Did God punish Adam & Eve because they sinned or because they were getting too smart?. Do you have a question or comment for Pastor Adrienne? Send your inquiries to: info@adriennew greene.com or write to P.O. Box 214, Harrison, OH 45030. For more information and resources, please visit www.askpastoradrienne.com or the “Ask Pastor Adrienne” YouTube channel for sermons and insights.

