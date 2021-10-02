What is the real reason for Adam & Eve’s exile?

Dear Pastor: I’m thinking about attending church for the first time. What is your favorite thing about it?. A: Most people, in any season of life, will tell you the best thing about Church is the fellowship. That’s a churchy-word for “social life.” And this brings up two important issues to address; both the people and the language. One thing you’ll experience as you enter into Christian-church-world is that the folks involved often have their own jargon and lingo. This is not meant to sound elitist or exclusive at all … as if they know the language and others don’t. No, church folk have been reading the Bible a while, hopefully, and what a person reads (or watches or listens to) often taints their expressions of speech. I recall participating in the Cincinnati Writer’s Group as I was compiling one of my books: My peers and editors could easily tell if I was reading my favorite author, Charles Dickens, in my spare time. His writer’s-voice affected my sentence structure and vocabulary to the point where I needed to break from his novels while I crafted my own work.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO