A couple of years ago I was flipping through the USA Today newspaper and happened to glance down at one of its graphics. It made such an impression that I haven’t forgotten it. It was a multicolored map, what the people who work with such things call an “infograph.” It colored in all the areas in the world which are covered with deciduous trees. These were the places where the natural phenomenon called “fall” occurs. The startling aspect to me was that, when seen on a global scale, there were so few of them and they covered such a small portion of the land mass.

