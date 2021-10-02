CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Her Crooked Heart at the Reif

Her Crooked Heart will present an intimate evening of songs at the Reif Performing Arts Center Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Rachel Ries, the writer, multi-instrumentalist and producer behind Her Crooked Heart, has enlisted a powerful group of women; women who can, in their way, take on the feminine, humanist mantle of Her Crooked Heart and make it their own: Siri Undlin (Humbird), Adelyn Strei (Adro), Hilary James (We are the Willows, Bathtub Cig). The quartet blends classical and electric guitar; piano and vintage synths; cello, woodwinds and drum triggers. This merging of acoustic and synthetic sounds is all in service of the voice: four part vocal harmonies that shift from ethereal to an elemental wail, always telling a story of transformation. Their critically acclaimed debut album, To Love To Leave To Live, was released in 2019 and saw the group tour extensively through the US and UK.

NME

Watch Madonna take secret ‘Madame X’ show to streets of Harlem

Madonna held a secret ‘Madame X’ gig in New York on Friday night (October 8) and ended it by taking the show to the streets of Harlem. The original concert took place at the Manhattan neighbourhood’s Ginny’s Supper Club and celebrated the release of the film version of Madame X.
MUSIC
ultimateclassicrock.com

Heart’s Ann Wilson Has ‘10 Songs Ready’ for Her Next Solo Album

The quarantine period delivered different results for artists that at times, were quite unexpected. For Ann Wilson, she was very grateful that her time at home in Florida, where she had just relocated with her husband prior to the pandemic, ended up being extremely creative and inspiring. New songs began...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Madonna Performs ‘American Life’ as Troops Engage in Bloody Battle in ‘Madame X’ Documentary

Madonna’s Madame X concert film is set to arrive on Friday via Paramount+. The documentary was filmed in January 2020 during Madonna’s six-night stand at the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon, Portugal, where she also recorded some of the album. In an exclusive clip from the film, Madonna performs “American Life,” the title track from her 2003 album. In the visual, Madonna as secret agent Madame X (the titular character from her 2019 album) appears surrounded by military troups as another force approaches, dancing their way down a hall. A bloody scene culminates. The blistering song examines the disillusionment of the American...
MOVIES
weisradio.com

Trisha Yearwood jokes Garth Brooks won her heart with frozen pizza

Best-selling author Trisha Yearwood releases her fourth cookbook today, complete with a foreword by her superstar husband, Garth Brooks. The first time Trisha cooked for Garth, she confesses she made a Fettuccine Alfredo so heavy he needed a nap immediately afterwards. But the first time Garth cooked for her, it was pretty much love at first bite.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE Officially Announces 'Turning To Crime' Album, Shares '7 And 7 Is' Single

DEEP PURPLE's next studio effort will be an album of covers titled "Turning To Crime". Due on November 26 via earMUSIC, the LP will contain DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.
ROCK MUSIC
energy941.com

Adele Spills Her Heart In A Recent Interview

Adele’s recent interview with Vogue revealed a lot about her upcoming album and what’s going on currently in her life. The singer spoke about how personal her next album will be and called it “a dialogue to her now-nine-year-old son Angelo” about her divorce from Simon Konecki. Adele goes on...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Gets Apology From Married Woman Who Claimed He Hit On Her

DaBaby was accused of hitting on a married woman, who ironically goes by MrsLaTruth on Instagram. Apparently, that wasn’t “La Truth” and the woman is now walking back the allegations. On Saturday (October 4), the woman shared a post to her Instagram Stories, apologizing for creating extra drama for the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

13 Stars You Didn't Realize May Never Act Again

Many of us will always remember the first movie in which we saw our favorite actor—it was when we fell in love with their talent, after all. But what about their last? All acting careers come to an end, and often it's not because the star passes—it's because they officially or unofficially choose to retire. While some actors have made official retirement announcements, others have simply quietly stopped working. Whether they want to enjoy their older years or simply fell out of love with making movies, the following 13 stars may never act again.
CELEBRITIES

