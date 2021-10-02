Her Crooked Heart at the Reif

Her Crooked Heart will present an intimate evening of songs at the Reif Performing Arts Center Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Rachel Ries, the writer, multi-instrumentalist and producer behind Her Crooked Heart, has enlisted a powerful group of women; women who can, in their way, take on the feminine, humanist mantle of Her Crooked Heart and make it their own: Siri Undlin (Humbird), Adelyn Strei (Adro), Hilary James (We are the Willows, Bathtub Cig). The quartet blends classical and electric guitar; piano and vintage synths; cello, woodwinds and drum triggers. This merging of acoustic and synthetic sounds is all in service of the voice: four part vocal harmonies that shift from ethereal to an elemental wail, always telling a story of transformation. Their critically acclaimed debut album, To Love To Leave To Live, was released in 2019 and saw the group tour extensively through the US and UK.