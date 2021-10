CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been more than a month since Texas’ near-total ban on abortions went into effect – leading many women to cross state lines to neighboring states to the point where those states can barely keep up with demand. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, some women are traveling much farther – even all the way to Chicago. The Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood of Illinois said the majority of women are flying in, while others traveling the 1,000 or so miles by car. Over time, they are seeing more and more patients making the difficult...

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO