Taking on the far-left ideologues
Many of us are alarmed by the rapid pace at which our educational institutions are being radicalized. Extreme progressive ideologies, including critical race theory (CRT), seek to transform every aspect of society according to dystopian narratives. Those who promote these efforts show not only a stunning arrogance and disregard for parents but also basic national norms. Their mindset is embodied in a recent quote by longtime leftist Terry McAuliffe, who stunningly remarked, "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."www.washingtonexaminer.com
