CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Taking on the far-left ideologues

By Ben Carson
Washington Examiner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us are alarmed by the rapid pace at which our educational institutions are being radicalized. Extreme progressive ideologies, including critical race theory (CRT), seek to transform every aspect of society according to dystopian narratives. Those who promote these efforts show not only a stunning arrogance and disregard for parents but also basic national norms. Their mindset is embodied in a recent quote by longtime leftist Terry McAuliffe, who stunningly remarked, "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

What if everything we think about centrists and ideologues is wrong?

The savvy journalist’s view of politics is based in part on the assumption that ideologues are problematic — they’re inflexible, they’re impractical, they care more about purity than that most noble of objectives, Getting Things Done. Centrists and moderates, on the other hand, supposedly understand the real world and are...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The Left’s environmental activism is counterproductive

Recently, a Washington, D.C.-based chapter of Extinction Rebellion made headlines when its activists dumped a house-like structure in the Potomac River with a banner that read, “It’s do or die.” It was a political statement about the need to fight climate change made via littering, something that directly harms the environment.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Left-wingers really have no idea what conservatives believe

It has been a banner week for left-wingers who have no idea what conservatives believe. Between accusing pro-lifers of opposing generous prenatal policies and accusing school choice advocates of opposing the elimination of school district boundaries, it’s clear some in the left-wing intelligentsia genuinely have no clue what the other side wants.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ben Carson
Washington Examiner

Both parties' ignorance of electoral reality has led to our present political discontents

Here’s a jarring thought: Most political analysts and most political strategists for our two political parties have been operating off flawed data and flawed assumptions. The result has been one political surprise after another and the election of the two most unsatisfactory presidents, in the minds of many voters, since Franklin Pierce and James Buchanan in the 1850s.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Why don’t liberals know what conservatives believe?

Achieving compromise with one’s political opponents is difficult enough when you know what the other side wants. But identifying the possible grounds for political compromise is next to impossible if you don’t even know what your opponent is trying to achieve. Unfortunately, today’s liberals are so cocooned in their own...
POLITICS
Joplin Globe

Gary Franks: Division, deception weapons of radical far left

Many liberals, progressives, socialists, and far-left Democrats are disingenuous, but also serious-minded and focused. When pushed to defend their failed policies, they are quite clever. They can make “up” seem like “down” and “down” seem like “up.” It’s almost as though they can put the masses into a hypnotic trance anytime they want in just three words — Uncle Tom for Black Americans and Trumpism for all Americans.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The problem at the core of the Democratic Party

It may seem a little premature for a conservative to point at a Democratic Party firmly in control of the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives as having problems, but according to liberal polling guru David Shor, the Democrats are on the edge of a long trip through the political wilderness.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ideologues#Race#Communist#Anti American#Aci#Patriots
Washington Examiner

Ilhan Omar calls on Biden to fulfill promise of canceling student debt

Rep. Ilhan Omar , along with 19 other lawmakers, has requested President Joe Biden to fulfill his promise of canceling student debt by sharing information on how much legal authority he has to do so. Biden sent a letter in April to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to ask him to...
EDUCATION
MSNBC

J.D. Vance's latest Fox News stunt is a far-left fantasy

It has long been apparent that the strain of “populist nationalism” familiar to those on the Trumpier end of the Republican spectrum shares many of the progressive left’s policy prescriptions, even if both camps disagree on the outcomes those policies are designed to produce. From trade protectionism, to national “industrial policy” to rhetorical bombast about how “a small group” of elites benefits more from economic liberalism than “the people,” modern right-wing populism shares many affinities with 20th century leftism. Now, one of this philosophy’s premier champions has leaned so far to the left that he’s stumbled into outright Bolshevism.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Examiner

Civics education offers a map to escape our partisan maze

Congress is struggling to raise the debt ceiling to pay for money that has already been spent. Despite a lack of evidence to support claims of election rigging, there are still heated arguments over the last presidential election. Red wars against blue, Republicans against Democrats, Democratic progressives against party moderates, and Republican Trumpists against traditional conservatives.
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Being a Democrat means never having to accept an election loss

Before former President Donald Trump refused to accept an election he clearly lost, whipping up a series of conspiracy theories and idiotic lawsuits and stoking deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol, there were the Democrats. They literally have not accepted a single presidential election loss this century. After Trump beat...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Josh Gottheimer is taunting the ‘far left.’ He’s still unlikely to face a serious primary.

Few Democrats in the House have drawn the ire of progressives as much as Josh Gottheimer has in the past couple of weeks. The three-term congressman from New Jersey has led a small group of Democrats who have sought to decouple the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a larger $3.5 trillion Democratic-backed spending bill. That went against the legislative strategy not just of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, but of the Biden administration as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

If Amy Coney Barrett means what she just said, she should resign from the Supreme Court right now

While speaking at a lecture hosted by the University of Lousville’s McConnell Center, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett expressed faux concern over the American public’s belief that the highest court in the country has become partisan. After she was introduced by the Republican Senate Minority Leader and proud partisan goblin Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — and no, even Veep writers couldn’t have made this mess up — Barrett said justices should be “hyper-vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too.” She went on to insist that “judicial philosophies are not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Whoopi Goldberg says Democratic Party sabotaged by far-left demands: 'We made ourselves the boogeyman'

Whoopi Goldberg said the Democratic Party is being sabotaged by far-left members. The cohosts of The View discussed the Democratic Party split in conversations surrounding the infrastructure and reconciliation packages, with some saying Democratic centrists such as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are to blame for stalling the packages.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy