Taking on the far-left ideologues

It has long been apparent that the strain of “populist nationalism” familiar to those on the Trumpier end of the Republican spectrum shares many of the progressive left’s policy prescriptions, even if both camps disagree on the outcomes those policies are designed to produce. From trade protectionism, to national “industrial policy” to rhetorical bombast about how “a small group” of elites benefits more from economic liberalism than “the people,” modern right-wing populism shares many affinities with 20th century leftism. Now, one of this philosophy’s premier champions has leaned so far to the left that he’s stumbled into outright Bolshevism.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO