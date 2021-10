Elmwood Cemetery was nearly empty at 9 a.m. on a gloomy Saturday morning, aside from the thousands of people buried there, of course. It was rainy and gray, and the historical tour of the cemetery was much smaller than usual, according to tour guide Joannie Capuano, executive director of the Historic Elmwood Foundation. Rather than the typical 30-40 people on the tour, just four people huddled under umbrellas with their hoods up, seeking shelter from the seemingly never-ending rain as they traversed up and down hills and through the grounds, stepping around tombstones for two hours.

