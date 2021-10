Tonight is a huge game for new Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira. Against their fierce rivals Brighton - who are flying high - the Eagles will be looking to pick up their second win of the Premier League season.Vieira’s side impressed against Tottenham but failed to follow that up with any sort of real challenge against Liverpool.Meanwhile, Graham Potter’s Brighton can go top with a win after a sensational start to their season as they go in search of a fifth victory from six games.There’s a lot on the line for both teams at either end of the Premier League...

