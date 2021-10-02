Philadelphia Phillies: It’s been a decade since there was a Red October
Another year of disappointment for the Philadelphia Phillies and their fans. It feels like a lifetime since there was a Red October and there’s no concrete end in sight. The Phillies entered the penultimate series of the regular season two and a half games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East. That series was against the Braves as well, giving the Phillies a chance to control their own destiny as a sweep would give them sole possession of first place.section215.com
