Philadelphia Phillies: It’s been a decade since there was a Red October

By Zach Ciavolella
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother year of disappointment for the Philadelphia Phillies and their fans. It feels like a lifetime since there was a Red October and there’s no concrete end in sight. The Phillies entered the penultimate series of the regular season two and a half games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East. That series was against the Braves as well, giving the Phillies a chance to control their own destiny as a sweep would give them sole possession of first place.

FanSided

FanSided

