Real Madrid is going through a rough patch of form with two back-to-back defeats with the same 2-1 scoreline. As such, it seems pretty clear that Real Madrid is suffering terribly in the defense, their center-backs have played awfully. Especially when Nacho started alongside Eder Militao. The right-back situation isn’t ideal either. With the only pure right-back, Dani Carvajal injured, Lucas Vazquez and Nacho who have both faired terribly in the position so far are forced to step up.

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO