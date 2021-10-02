CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Merck shares rise after reports antiviral drug cuts risk of COVID-19 death

Detroit Free Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe September S&P 500 pullback continued with another sharp decline to close out a disappointing month for investors. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 546 points on the last day of September on concerns about inflation, monetary policy tightening and weakness in the Chinese economy. The S&P 500 finished the month down 4.8%, its worst monthly performance since March 2020.

www.freep.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Free Press

Drugmakers seek FDA emergency authorization for molnupiravir, antiviral pill to treat COVID-19: Latest updates

Pharmaceutical companies Merck & Co. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced Monday they requested emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration for molnupiravir, an antiviral drug that offers the promise that COVID-19 could soon be treated by a pill. Molnupiravir, an orally ingested antiviral pill, is used to treat mild...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Merck, Ridgeback submit EUA application for their pill to treat COVID-19

Merck & Co. Inc. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Monday that Merck has submitted an application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) with the Food and Drug Administration for molnupiravir, their oral antiviral medicine for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults. The companies said the application followed positive results from a Phase 3 trial which showed that with adults at risk for progressing to severe COVID-19, molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 50%. The companies said 7.3% (28 of 385) of those who received molnupiravir were hospitalized and there were not deaths after 29 days, while 14.1% of patients treated with a placebo (53 of 377) were hospitalized and there were eight deaths. "The extraordinary impact of this pandemic demands that we move with unprecedented urgency, and that is what our teams have done by submitting this application for molnupiravir to the FDA within 10 days of receiving the data," said Merck Chief Executive Robert Davis. Merck's stock, which fell 1.2% in premarket trading, has gained 3.4% year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 13.5%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Protagonist Therapeutics shares soar after FDA lifts clinical hold on its experimental cancer drug

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. soared 87.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had lifted a clinical hold on clinical trials of rusfertide, its experimental blood cancer treatment. The hold was put into place over concerns of skin tumors from animal research and a deeper examination of four new cancer cases that emerged during a clinical trial. No safety concerns were identified during the hold. The investigational treatment is expected to move forward into a Phase 3 clinical trial for polycythemia vera in the first quarter of next year. SVB Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz told investors that lifting the clinical hold is a "very welcomed surprise, given the hold was disclosed less than a month ago, and it was unclear how long it would last." Protagonist's stock is down 9.5% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 16.9%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Levi Strauss
Cleveland Scene

A New Antiviral Pill Cuts COVID-19 Hospitalization and Death Rates

An at-home pill against coronavirus halves the chance that people newly diagnosed with COVID-19 will land in the hospital or die, early results released by the drug’s developer indicate. The pill, an antiviral drug called molnupiravir, was tested against a placebo in people at high risk of developing severe disease....
PHARMACEUTICALS
Cancer Health

Oral Antiviral Drug Cuts COVID-19 Hospitalization in Half

Molnupirvair, an experimental oral antiviral, reduced the chances of hospitalization or death by about 50% among people with mild to moderate COVID-19 in an international trial, according to an announcement from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. The study was halted early and the companies plan to request Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Inflation#Eurostat#Chinese#Federal Reserve Chair#Congress#Drugmaker Merck#Gilead Sciences#Bed Bath Beyond#Pepsico#Constellation Brands#Conagra Brands#Energy#Factset#Eurozone
healio.com

Antiviral reduces risk for hospitalization, death by about 50% in patients with COVID-19

Molnupiravir, an investigational oral antiviral drug, significantly reduced the risk for hospitalization or death from COVID-19 among high-risk patients, according to a company press release. The drug was developed by Merck in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. “With the virus continuing to circulate widely, and because therapeutic options currently available are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
advisorhub.com

Bank of America, JPMorgan Make It More Expensive to Stay Unvaxxed

Bank of America on Friday notified employees, including those at its brokerage Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, that if they submit proof of their vaccination against Covid 19 by year-end to the company, they will preserve 100% of an annual $500 wellness credit per person. The credit will be applied to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Rising yields lift dollar as oil surges

LONDON/SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - World shares edged higher on Monday courtesy of gains in China, while rising Treasury yields lifted the dollar to a near three-year peak against the Japanese yen. Brent oil prices extended their bull run to reach ground last visited in late 2018, with gains across...
BUSINESS
texasbreaking.com

New Documents Claim Wuhan And U.S. Scientists Planned To Make Coronaviruses

Experts claim that the scientists from Wuhan and United States planned to create coronavirus genomes in the newly leaked documents they got a hold of. The supposed aim of the creation is to study them. Experts Give Details About What They Found. The experts talked to Newsweek about the leaked...
SCIENCE
Detroit Free Press

Facebook shares take a hit after whistleblower speaks out

The S&P 500 traded higher last week despite another disappointing monthly U.S. jobs report. On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 194,000 jobs in September, well short of economist estimates of 500,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 4.8% and wages grew 4.6%, but September marked the second straight month job growth has disappointed by a wide margin.
INTERNET
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy