Annual Detroit Free Press marathon reimagined due to continued Canada border restrictions
After a virtual run last year, the Detroit Free Press marathon is back in person this year, with some changes. Namely, runners will remain in the states rather than the usual trek across the border to Windsor because of extended Canadian border restrictions. An estimated 15,000 runners are expected to participate in this year's marathon on Oct. 17, down nearly 40% from 2019's number of racers.www.freep.com
Comments / 0