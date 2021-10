When did public education become the bad guy? I remember going to school with educators who challenged me intellectually (they still do!); who cared about how I was doing (they still do!); who listened to my thoughts and ideas (they still do!); who helped me discover who I was and who I wanted to be (they still do!); who helped develop in me the soft skills necessary to be successful (they still do!); and who believed in me when no one else would (they still do!).

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO