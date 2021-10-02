The looming dementia care crisis in Pennsylvania must be addressed [editorial]

A recent PublicSource/Spotlight PA investigation found that experts “and advocates give the state a near-failing grade in its efforts to prepare for the coming crisis in dementia care. … An official state action plan has sputtered for years, high costs could push families and facilities to the brink, and those serving on an unfunded state task force concede time is running out — and fast.” Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group. PublicSource is a nonprofit digital-first news organization.